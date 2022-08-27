ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Najee Harris
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay

Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens mascot is carted off the field

It’s not every day your mascot is carted off the field. That’s precisely what happened before the start of the second half in the preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Baltimore’s mascot, Poe, was injured during halftime of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
FanSided

Where are Packers in waiver order after roster cuts?

With every NFL team finalizing their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, many talented players around the league will hit waivers. Where are the Green Bay Packers in the waiver order?. Each team can put in a waiver claim for players waived by their previous team during Tuesday’s cuts. If multiple...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

STB: NFL Week 1 odds, Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill, and more

In this week’s Stacking The Box, Matt Verderame and Sterling Holmes talked about the NFC East, NFL cuts and whether Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill will have more yards in 2022. On Tuesday, NFL cutdown day spurred plenty of action across the league. Over at our Stacking The Box...
NFL
FanSided

