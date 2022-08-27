Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Police identify Grand Rapids shooting victim
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Dacarri Brown, 22, as the victim of a fatal shooting this weekend near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue. He was shot around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near the intersection of Stewart and South Division, Grand Rapids police said. Police tried...
Western Michigan student killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as outgoing, artistic
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kaylee Gansberg was a shining star, whose bright light always showed through, her friends and family said. Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, Illinois, was hit by a suspected drunk driver around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. She died from her injuries around noon, Sunday, Aug. 28, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arraigned for allegedly robbing Kent County bank
ROCKFORD, MI -- A 27-year-old Cadillac man has been arraigned on a charge of bank robbery for allegedly holding up a Fifth Third bank branch near Rockford. Bryan Greenwood was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 30 and a judge set a $500,000 bond. Kent County Sheriff’s deputies said the robbery happened just...
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
2 people found shot, seriously injured in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police are investigating after finding two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. About 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of Lake Street.
Colorful pills found in arrest likely contain meth, Battle Creek police say
BATTLE CREEK, MI – An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly had colorful pills that look like children’s vitamins but are believed to contain methamphetamine. The Battle Creek man was arrested after police investigated an assault from Aug. 17 and found the pills that are presumed to contain meth, Battle Creek Police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify man who robbed Holland gas station after smashing door
HOLLAND, MI -- Police have identified a person they say smashed the front glass door of a Holland area gas station and then robbed the store. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a person robbed the Mobil Mart gas station, 1140 Ottawa Beach Road, at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Teen pinned in vehicle, seriously injured in collision with tree
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Hudsonville teen was seriously injured Sunday, Aug. 28, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Quincy Street in Ottawa County’s Park Township, sheriff’s deputies said. The 17-year-old was...
Police seek missing Kent County woman, 33, whose children were left behind
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old Plainfield Township woman. Mollie Schmidt, whose maiden name is O’Meara, was last seen Aug. 21 at her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said.
21-Year-Old Kaylee Gansberg Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a young woman early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo. The crash happened on the 2700 block of West Michigan [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Man accused in woman’s 1996 Grand rapids area killing held on $1 million bond
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge set a $1 million bond for a 64-year-old man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in 1996 -- a death that police once investigated as potentially being linked to nine other killings. Garry Dean Artman was arraigned Monday, Aug. 29 on charges of open...
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
‘Just amazing’: Siblings, WMU students remember hit-and-run victim
Western Michigan University students gathered Monday to remember a friend and sorority sister who was killed this past weekend.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0