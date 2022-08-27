ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Man arraigned for allegedly robbing Kent County bank

ROCKFORD, MI -- A 27-year-old Cadillac man has been arraigned on a charge of bank robbery for allegedly holding up a Fifth Third bank branch near Rockford. Bryan Greenwood was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 30 and a judge set a $500,000 bond. Kent County Sheriff’s deputies said the robbery happened just...
2 people found shot, seriously injured in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police are investigating after finding two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. About 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of Lake Street.
