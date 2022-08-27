Driver seriously injured after crash on Thruway in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police said one person is seriously injured after a crash on the Thruway in Albany. The crash happened on August 26 around 3 p.m.

After an investigation, police said a car struck the back of a tractor trailer on the Thruway southbound between exits 23 and 24. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, but the driver of the car was brought to Albany Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two lanes on the Thruway were closed for a few hours after the crash. Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

