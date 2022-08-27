Read full article on original website
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
Georgia nonprofit connected to Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
Rural ISD nurse’s office stocking up on NARCAN
(The Center Square) – A rural Texas school district has launched a “fighting fentanyl campaign,” which includes stocking its nurses' offices with NARCAN, an opioid overdose treatment that can reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose if it’s administered quickly enough. Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright published...
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
OMAHA — The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest...
Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota
(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
Michigan jobless agency awarded $6.7M equity grant
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency a $6.7 million grant to improve access to workers in underserved communities. The grant aims to reach workers who have historically had difficulties applying for benefits, such as rural and urban areas with limited...
Kemp, Abrams stake out Medicaid expansion as wedge issue
ATLANTA -- Sharp disagreement over whether to expand Medicaid in Georgia – a state with one of the highest uninsured rates in the country – was one of the defining issues in the governor’s race in 2018. Four years later, the long-simmering debate over whether the state...
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oregon using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Report: Several North Carolina cities ranked among nation's best real estate markets
(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities are ranked among the best real estate markets in the country in a new analysis released Tuesday. The personal finance website WalletHub highlighted 2022's Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday using a methodology that breaks markets down based on city size and analyzes two key dimensions using 17 metrics to assign up to 100 points.
Wisconsin’s professional licensing delay draws more complaint
(The Center Square) – Another Wisconsin lawmaker is criticizing the governor for the back-up at the state’s licensing agency. Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, on Monday said doctors, nurses, hairdressers, and thousands of others have been waiting weeks and months for the state to issue them a license to work.
Economist: New Jersey's fundamentals still 'OK'
(The Center Square) – A lot of the fundamentals remain "OK" for expansion in New Jersey, the state's former chief economist told The Center Square. “I just looked at the state tax report for July this morning. And retail sales tax revenue was up nearly 10% from last July. Some of that's inflation, of course, but it still is a pretty good number,” said Charles Steindel, an analyst for the research and educational think tank The Garden State Initiative.
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
