ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks. Is this their move to solve a goaltending issue they said they didn’t have? Joe Thornton has said goodbye to the Florida Panthers. What will be his next move?. Are...
NHL
Yardbarker

Matthew Tkachuk’s Place in Panthers Lineup

Last month, the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames shook up the hockey world by announcing what was most likely the biggest trade of the offseason. The Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023, in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2025. Immediately following the trade, he signed a massive eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year. He easily keeps this team as a playoff contender and extended their Cup window, but the question is where can he be slotted into the lineup?
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Woodcroft
Person
Warren Foegele
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Leon Draisaitl
NHL

Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut

COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri says he left money on the table to sign in Calgary, making signing J.T. Miller even more challenging for the Canucks

It was always going to be hard for the Canucks to re-sign J.T. Miller, but it appears to have just gotten even harder. After months of trade rumours and a reported trade offer from the New York Rangers prior to the 2022 Trade Deadline that the Canucks declined; along with president Jim Rutherford saying on the record that the Canucks would “have a pretty good idea of where they’re at” with Miller — whether that be to re-sign him or move him — by the time the draft rolls around, nothing has happened.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Calgary Flames are probably still the team to beat for the Previewing the Pacific

The award for the quickest and possibly most explosive retool in the offseason has to go to the Calgary Flames. After coming up short in the Battle of Alberta, Brad Treliving managed to turn Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk into Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and Nazem Kadri. It’s a significant change from the core that the team was fielding in years prior.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Edmonton Oilers#Cf#Draisaitl Cf#Yamamoto Cf#Yamamoto Xgf
Yardbarker

Oilersnation’s 2022 Prospect Countdown – No. 4: Reid Schaefer

Even as the NHL moves its focus away from old-school physicality, there will always be a demand for power forwards with size and skill who can muck it up and score goals. Finding such a player isn’t an easy task. The Oilers paid a high price to add a power forward in free agency in 2016, as they signed Milan Lucic to a seven-year contract worth $42 million. Lucic had one good season in Edmonton in which he scored 23 goals but he fell off a cliff after that.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Los Angeles Kings improved and will challenge the Canucks this season: Previewing the Pacific

If there were one team in the Pacific Division that took a big step forward in terms of progress last season, it would be the Los Angeles Kings. After not making the playoffs since the 2018 season and finding themselves in a bit of a limbo, Rob Blake and his crew have done a masterful job in cultivating a pipeline of prospects to build the future core. With the old cup run teams finally shifting out, it’s a new age for the Kings as fresh blood was infused into the lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Spencer Martin ready to embrace the new competition in the Canucks’ crease

As Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin begins preparations for the biggest season of his hockey career, he’s already making some major decisions. One of those big choices? Retiring the beloved chrome mask he wore during his breakout 2020-21 campaign in Vancouver, a helmet he donned at a Canucks summer skate on Monday.
NHL
Yardbarker

McDavid, Hyman & Kane Could Be Team Canada’s Top Line at 2024 World Cup

On Aug. 24, the NHL and NHLPA announced that they had agreed to move forward with their intentions to bring back the World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The last time it took place was six years ago in Toronto...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Kylington, Rodrigues, Kadri & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Oliver Kylington’s name has been popping up in trade rumors despite having recently signed a two-year extension. Meanwhile, free agent Evan Rodrigues is apparently a player general manager Brad Treliving is considering. In other news, Nazem Kadri brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of London, Ontario, this past Saturday. Last but not least, goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears very confident ahead of the 2022-23 season, saying that this Flames group will be even better than a year ago.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Evan Rodrigues and Timo Meier

It’s surprising that Evan Rodrigues remains unsigned. DFO Rundown Podcast: Frank Seravalli on UFA forward Evan Rodrigues and how he hasn’t been signed yet after scoring 19 goals and 43 points last season. He may have no choice but to sign for $1-$1.5 million and some had thought he could get $3-$3.5 million according to Jason Gregor.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sharks trade G Adin Hill to Vegas for 4th-round pick

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have traded goalie Adin Hill to the division rival Vegas Golden Knights for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Sharks had a glut at goalie with James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen slated to be the top two options, leading to the decision to trade Hill on Monday after one season in San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Flyers extend RFA Hodgson to a two-year deal

Earlier, Hayden Hodgson signed a 2yr/$1.6mil two-way/one-way extension. Last season, he made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers. Hodgson, in his first against the St. Louis Blues, recorded a multi-point game. His goal was an insurance marker during a victorious performance. He was one of four players to secure a multi-point evening during the 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

CONNOR MCDAVID TEAMS UP WITH SPITTIN' CHICLETS FOR HILARIOUS VIDEO

Spittin' Chiclets have been releasing discarded footage from an ad campaign that ultimately got scrubbed, and I must admit they have been on a heater lately. Love him or hate him, Paul Bissonnette is generally good for laugh and this ad campaign is perfectly on brand for him. He threw in a hilarious skit with Connor McDavid in which McDavid was genuinely funny. Which is easier said than done.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy