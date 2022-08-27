Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks. Is this their move to solve a goaltending issue they said they didn’t have? Joe Thornton has said goodbye to the Florida Panthers. What will be his next move?. Are...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway gets new number, trip to NHL rookie showcase
The number has only been worn five times in Oilers history. Drew Bannister wore it in 1997-98, before Igor Ulanov did between 2000 and 2006. Alex Henry donned it in 2003, while Ben Eager wore it between 2012-14 and Mark Letestu between 2016 and 2018. Holloway was also invited to...
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk’s Place in Panthers Lineup
Last month, the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames shook up the hockey world by announcing what was most likely the biggest trade of the offseason. The Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023, in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2025. Immediately following the trade, he signed a massive eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year. He easily keeps this team as a playoff contender and extended their Cup window, but the question is where can he be slotted into the lineup?
NHL
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
Yardbarker
Nazem Kadri says he left money on the table to sign in Calgary, making signing J.T. Miller even more challenging for the Canucks
It was always going to be hard for the Canucks to re-sign J.T. Miller, but it appears to have just gotten even harder. After months of trade rumours and a reported trade offer from the New York Rangers prior to the 2022 Trade Deadline that the Canucks declined; along with president Jim Rutherford saying on the record that the Canucks would “have a pretty good idea of where they’re at” with Miller — whether that be to re-sign him or move him — by the time the draft rolls around, nothing has happened.
Yardbarker
The Calgary Flames are probably still the team to beat for the Previewing the Pacific
The award for the quickest and possibly most explosive retool in the offseason has to go to the Calgary Flames. After coming up short in the Battle of Alberta, Brad Treliving managed to turn Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk into Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and Nazem Kadri. It’s a significant change from the core that the team was fielding in years prior.
Yardbarker
Scenes from a surprise Canucks skate: Why Podkolzin feels at home, a Chiasson sighting, and Brady Keeper is ready to go
Like many (all three) of you, we are eagerly awaiting the return of our scenes from Canucks morning skate/practice series to return once the season gets underway. Which is why we were just as shocked as you that we’ve got one for you in the month of August. Today,...
Yardbarker
Oilersnation’s 2022 Prospect Countdown – No. 4: Reid Schaefer
Even as the NHL moves its focus away from old-school physicality, there will always be a demand for power forwards with size and skill who can muck it up and score goals. Finding such a player isn’t an easy task. The Oilers paid a high price to add a power forward in free agency in 2016, as they signed Milan Lucic to a seven-year contract worth $42 million. Lucic had one good season in Edmonton in which he scored 23 goals but he fell off a cliff after that.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Kings improved and will challenge the Canucks this season: Previewing the Pacific
If there were one team in the Pacific Division that took a big step forward in terms of progress last season, it would be the Los Angeles Kings. After not making the playoffs since the 2018 season and finding themselves in a bit of a limbo, Rob Blake and his crew have done a masterful job in cultivating a pipeline of prospects to build the future core. With the old cup run teams finally shifting out, it’s a new age for the Kings as fresh blood was infused into the lineup.
Yardbarker
Spencer Martin ready to embrace the new competition in the Canucks’ crease
As Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin begins preparations for the biggest season of his hockey career, he’s already making some major decisions. One of those big choices? Retiring the beloved chrome mask he wore during his breakout 2020-21 campaign in Vancouver, a helmet he donned at a Canucks summer skate on Monday.
Yardbarker
McDavid, Hyman & Kane Could Be Team Canada’s Top Line at 2024 World Cup
On Aug. 24, the NHL and NHLPA announced that they had agreed to move forward with their intentions to bring back the World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The last time it took place was six years ago in Toronto...
Golden Knights acquire G Adin Hill from Sharks for 2024 fourth-round pick
The Vegas Golden Knights announced that they have acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The deal seemingly solves the issue of San Jose’s goalie trio while giving Vegas another legitimate NHL goaltender in the absence of Robin Lehner this season.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Kylington, Rodrigues, Kadri & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Oliver Kylington’s name has been popping up in trade rumors despite having recently signed a two-year extension. Meanwhile, free agent Evan Rodrigues is apparently a player general manager Brad Treliving is considering. In other news, Nazem Kadri brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of London, Ontario, this past Saturday. Last but not least, goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears very confident ahead of the 2022-23 season, saying that this Flames group will be even better than a year ago.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Evan Rodrigues and Timo Meier
It’s surprising that Evan Rodrigues remains unsigned. DFO Rundown Podcast: Frank Seravalli on UFA forward Evan Rodrigues and how he hasn’t been signed yet after scoring 19 goals and 43 points last season. He may have no choice but to sign for $1-$1.5 million and some had thought he could get $3-$3.5 million according to Jason Gregor.
FOX Sports
Sharks trade G Adin Hill to Vegas for 4th-round pick
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have traded goalie Adin Hill to the division rival Vegas Golden Knights for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Sharks had a glut at goalie with James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen slated to be the top two options, leading to the decision to trade Hill on Monday after one season in San Jose.
Yardbarker
Flyers extend RFA Hodgson to a two-year deal
Earlier, Hayden Hodgson signed a 2yr/$1.6mil two-way/one-way extension. Last season, he made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers. Hodgson, in his first against the St. Louis Blues, recorded a multi-point game. His goal was an insurance marker during a victorious performance. He was one of four players to secure a multi-point evening during the 5-2 win.
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID TEAMS UP WITH SPITTIN' CHICLETS FOR HILARIOUS VIDEO
Spittin' Chiclets have been releasing discarded footage from an ad campaign that ultimately got scrubbed, and I must admit they have been on a heater lately. Love him or hate him, Paul Bissonnette is generally good for laugh and this ad campaign is perfectly on brand for him. He threw in a hilarious skit with Connor McDavid in which McDavid was genuinely funny. Which is easier said than done.
