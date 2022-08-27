Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
Hutch Post
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
Police arrest suspect in weekend killing at Kan. home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have a suspect in custody. According to Sedgwick County booking records, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Demarc Maurice Burgess late Monday in the 200 Block of North Baltimore in connection with the alleged crime. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police...
Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old Andover woman is dead after being beaten at an independent living home near Central and Lioba, Sunday. Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says the suspect, who is related to the victim, is now in custody. “We received a call from family members to check...
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Police pursuit in NE Wichita ends with one in custody
A police pursuit in northeast Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, ended with one person in custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
Suspect arrested in Wichita after death of elderly woman in Andover
Police in Andover said an 81-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday at an independent living community, and a relative was later arrested in Wichita. Andover police chief Buck Buchanan said officers were called to check on the woman’s welfare after calls from family members. They found the woman badly beaten, and she died later at a hospital.
Investigation into 81-year-old Andover woman’s killing continues, relative suspected
It’s still unclear exactly how the woman was killed, or why, an Andover police captain said Monday. “We’re still looking into that. We’re not 100% sure exactly what happened.”
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
KWCH.com
Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259 authorities are investigating after a gun was found at West High School, 820 S Osage Street in Wichita on Monday. A student alerted school officials about another student with a gun, according to a letter sent home to parents. Police took the student into custody.
Reno County woman hospitalized after Harvey Co. crash
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 6 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Chelsea A Metoyer, 39, Burrton, was northbound on Halstead Road and failed to yield at U.S. 50. The SUV struck a...
KAKE TV
Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
Police need your help identifying person who damaged air units
The person or persons are suspected of damaging two separate air units in the 1000 block of N. Market. The crimes happened sometime between July 5 and July 9.
Man, 28, dead after argument in Derby; police look for shooting suspect
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
adastraradio.com
Three Kansans Killed in Kingman County Accident
WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – Three residents of the small town of Cheney, Kansas, were killed Friday in a crash in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol(link is external) reports that 21-year-old Justin Robert Martin was driving a car that failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a pickup truck driven by 89-year-old Franklin Leroy Young.
Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0