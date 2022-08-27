ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

ExteNet Systems announces headquarters move to Frisco Station

ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber-neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is moving its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to the rapidly developing city of Frisco, Texas. The move is part of a longer-term business strategy to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry’s ecosystem,...
FRISCO, TX
AOL Corp

One symptom of the quickly slowing Dallas-Fort Worth housing market? More foreclosures.

The cooling housing market may be welcome to unsuccessful Dallas-Fort Worth homebuyers, but these changes are already hurting local homeowners facing foreclosure. Foreclosures are up from 177 postings in July to 246 postings in August in Tarrant County, a 39% month-over-month increase. From this time last year, foreclosures have increased fourfold in Tarrant County, according to McKinney-based real estate data firm Foreclosure Listing Service.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Energy Provider Overcharges Customer By Thousands

A Mansfield resident was overcharged by thousands of dollars on her electricity bill by energy provider Engie Electric following the winter storm of 2021. In December 2020, Amy Meyser had moved houses but was under the impression that everything had been transferred over. When Meyser received her April 2021 electric...
MANSFIELD, TX
WFAA

Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ten Local Businesses Ranked Top Texas Employers

Forbes recently released its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, and several Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas companies cracked the top 50 in Texas. The media and publishing company surveyed 70,000 individuals who worked for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were surveyed on topics like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and company image.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne opens key new thoroughfare

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne celebrated the completion of Industrial Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. "This used to be 30 acres of just farmland," said the city's economic development director Ronald Williams. "This road will actually not only serve the industrial parkway, it's also eventually going to be a crossroad for the city to alleviate some traffic concerns."
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KSAT 12

After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Pool Cleaner Thefts on the Rise Locally

Pool cleaner thefts are on the rise in Southlake Carroll, according to a report by the Southlake Department of Safety. Since May, the department has responded to at least eight thefts. Pool cleaners can cost anywhere from $700 to $2,000 each. To help prevent cleaners and other pool supplies from being stolen, Southlake DPS recommended taking the following measures:
SOUTHLAKE, TX
daystech.org

A Christian cell phone company plans to take over Texas school boards

Patriot Mobile, a North Texas-based cellphone service reseller that markets itself as “America’s solely Christian conservative wi-fi supplier” was the driving monetary power behind the election of 11 new faculty board members in 4 suburban North Texas districts. Driving the information: Patriot Mobile helped elect nearly all...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

It's marching season in Celina: Meet CISD's Director of Bands

It's officially marching season in Celina, and Jon Weddle will tell you the Celina ISD Band program has been preparing for it since the previous season came to an end. Weddle serves as Director of Bands with Celina ISD and has a mission to help the district's band program grow — and to create a positive environment for students.
CELINA, TX
fox4news.com

More employees are now 'quiet quitting'

First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cancer Rideshare ‘Road to Recovery’ Seeks Volunteers

The American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” rideshare program is seeking volunteers. While COVID-19 slowed and sometimes stopped volunteer efforts, cancer did not pause over the last two and a half years. David Yuschak of Plano volunteered for “Road to Recovery” for two years before the pandemic;...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know interior designer and Plano native Brooke Ward

Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
PLANO, TX

