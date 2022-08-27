Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
starlocalmedia.com
ExteNet Systems announces headquarters move to Frisco Station
ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber-neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is moving its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to the rapidly developing city of Frisco, Texas. The move is part of a longer-term business strategy to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry’s ecosystem,...
AOL Corp
One symptom of the quickly slowing Dallas-Fort Worth housing market? More foreclosures.
The cooling housing market may be welcome to unsuccessful Dallas-Fort Worth homebuyers, but these changes are already hurting local homeowners facing foreclosure. Foreclosures are up from 177 postings in July to 246 postings in August in Tarrant County, a 39% month-over-month increase. From this time last year, foreclosures have increased fourfold in Tarrant County, according to McKinney-based real estate data firm Foreclosure Listing Service.
dallasexpress.com
Energy Provider Overcharges Customer By Thousands
A Mansfield resident was overcharged by thousands of dollars on her electricity bill by energy provider Engie Electric following the winter storm of 2021. In December 2020, Amy Meyser had moved houses but was under the impression that everything had been transferred over. When Meyser received her April 2021 electric...
Tickets now on sale for Alliance Aviation Expo, featuring Thunderbirds and new name
Tickets are now on sale for the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell (formerly known as the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show), which will feature the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in north Fort Worth on Oct. 22. Parking tickets, premium seating and an exclusive area for photographers are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development
At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting Wednesday night at Argyle Town Hall, representatives discussed with residents their plans for many new restaurants, stores, offices and homes for a future development in Argyle. The Heath Tract development is planned for a 240-acre property on the northeast...
dallasexpress.com
Ten Local Businesses Ranked Top Texas Employers
Forbes recently released its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, and several Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas companies cracked the top 50 in Texas. The media and publishing company surveyed 70,000 individuals who worked for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were surveyed on topics like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and company image.
Study: Home Sellers Are Selling For Less in Dallas And Fort Worth Markets
It used to be a way to feel good about your investment. But now, maybe it’s not a good idea to check your home’s value on Zillow. If we decide to sell, we might not get the price we want. Indicators are beginning to show a struggle in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Large fire burns under-construction apartment complex in Rockwall County
FATE, Texas — A large fire was burning off Interstate 30 in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Transportation cameras at I-30 and Farm Road 551 in Fate showed a large, active fire that was burning what appeared to be a structure. Fate city officials confirmed the...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne opens key new thoroughfare
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne celebrated the completion of Industrial Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. "This used to be 30 acres of just farmland," said the city's economic development director Ronald Williams. "This road will actually not only serve the industrial parkway, it's also eventually going to be a crossroad for the city to alleviate some traffic concerns."
KSAT 12
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
dallasexpress.com
Pool Cleaner Thefts on the Rise Locally
Pool cleaner thefts are on the rise in Southlake Carroll, according to a report by the Southlake Department of Safety. Since May, the department has responded to at least eight thefts. Pool cleaners can cost anywhere from $700 to $2,000 each. To help prevent cleaners and other pool supplies from being stolen, Southlake DPS recommended taking the following measures:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
A Christian cell phone company plans to take over Texas school boards
Patriot Mobile, a North Texas-based cellphone service reseller that markets itself as “America’s solely Christian conservative wi-fi supplier” was the driving monetary power behind the election of 11 new faculty board members in 4 suburban North Texas districts. Driving the information: Patriot Mobile helped elect nearly all...
starlocalmedia.com
It's marching season in Celina: Meet CISD's Director of Bands
It's officially marching season in Celina, and Jon Weddle will tell you the Celina ISD Band program has been preparing for it since the previous season came to an end. Weddle serves as Director of Bands with Celina ISD and has a mission to help the district's band program grow — and to create a positive environment for students.
fox4news.com
More employees are now 'quiet quitting'
First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
3 People Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sherman (Sherman, TX)
Official reports from Sherman state that 3 people were transported to the hospital and hospitalized for the injuries they had sustained after a head-on multi-vehicle collision. The accident reportedly took place sometime at noon on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park.
dallasexpress.com
Cancer Rideshare ‘Road to Recovery’ Seeks Volunteers
The American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” rideshare program is seeking volunteers. While COVID-19 slowed and sometimes stopped volunteer efforts, cancer did not pause over the last two and a half years. David Yuschak of Plano volunteered for “Road to Recovery” for two years before the pandemic;...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know interior designer and Plano native Brooke Ward
Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
Comments / 0