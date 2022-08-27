Read full article on original website
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts
You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement
Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions for Week 1 game
Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to kick off Week 1 of the college football schedule under the lights from Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The matchup pits a pair of elite teams in the top five of the AP top 25 rankings on the same field in an early College Football Playoff resume builder. What do the ...
Eagles Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback On Monday
The Philadelphia Eagles made a number of bold moves in the 2022 offseason. But with final roster cuts upon them, they have to get rid of a notable quarterback they paid good money for. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Eagles are cutting rookie quarterback Carson Strong. The...
Duke University Volleyball Player Called The N-Word During College Game
BYU issued an apology to the player and fans but some people are urging the university to take more accountability for the incident.
College Football World Is Shocked By Desmond Howard's Predictions
The college football season is upon us, which means it's time for Desmond Howard to make some wild predictions. The former Michigan star turned college football analyst often turns heads with his preseason picks. That is certainly the case this year. Howard revealed his College Football Playoff prediction on Saturday...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Desmond Howard Names His Favorite College Football Stadium Atmosphere
In his many years of working with ESPN College GameDay, Desmond Howard has gotten to travel to some of the biggest and best college football stadiums in the country. But there's one stadium atmosphere that stands out from the rest for him. Speaking to TheSpun, Howard was asked what his...
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season
ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season. The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland. Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top...
Lou Holtz Reveals Problem With Coach Brian Kelly
It's probably safe to say that Lou Holtz wasn't too sad to see Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame last season. Holtz, the legendary Fighting Irish head coach, constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was in South Bend. However, according to Holtz, they went unanswered. "I wrote Brian Kelly maybe...
Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning
The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday
Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job
That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland. Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half. Some...
NFL・
ESPN Computer Model Predicts College Football's Hardest Schedule
The 2022 college football season is finally upon us. Week Zero of the 2022 college football season started on Saturday, with Nebraska losing to Northwestern in pretty disastrous fashion. This was only a light kickoff to the year, with a full slate of games scheduled for this upcoming weekend. Which...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL・
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance
The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach
Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
