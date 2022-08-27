Read full article on original website
Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News
Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News
Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023. Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.
Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral
Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
Dodgers Prospect Makes a Fool Out of Viral Baseball Star
Dodgers prospect Ronan Kopp has some nasty stuff on the mound.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo
Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally made his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The back-to-back league MVP famously referenced Rogan when explaining his "alternative immunization" theory after it was discovered he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the 2021 NFL season. The two discussed the...
Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement
A longtime NFL reporter has announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 season. Bob Glauber, a longtime reporter and columnist for Newsday, announced on Sunday his retirement from journalism. "45 years covering sports. 37 years covering the @NFL . 30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist. Thank you for following along....
Raiders Reportedly Trading Former Top Pick To The Cardinals
There's a new regime in Las Vegas and that regime is already making significant changes within the Raiders organization. Earlier this afternoon, the team released 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. The offensive lineman struggled to crack the starting rotation and eventually found himself as the odd man out. Now, the...
Throwback: Alex Morgan's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover
There were three women featured as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models in 2019. USWNT star Alex Morgan was one of them, along with Camille Kostek and Tyra Banks. The 2019 edition marked Morgan's third SI Swim appearance (2012, 2014) and her first time on the cover. A cover appearance is...
Veteran NFL Running Back Released In Surprise Move
It's a tough day - and week - for hundreds of players around the NFL who will be cut to make way for the 53-man roster. Each and every offseason brings surprising decisions from teams across the league. With difficult decisions to make, teams opt for surprising moves they think will help the team in the long run.
49ers Make Decision On Third Quarterback Roster Spot
The San Francisco 49ers are keeping three quarterbacks on their roster to start the year, with one of them being 2022's Mr. Irrelevant. Rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick of this year's NFL Draft, has beaten out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the third quarterback spot on the 49ers' roster.
ESPN Has Officially Re-Signed 4 Prominent NFL Analysts
ESPN has extended four prominent NFL personalities ahead of the 2022 season. The network announced Tuesday afternoon that they re-signed Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Jeff Saturday, and Alex Smith. The former players will continue to provide football analysis in studio shows. Per ESPN's news release, Young and McFarland will both...
