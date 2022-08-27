ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53

The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rising 2023 prospect set to officially visit UNC

Class of 2023 four-star forward Zayden High has been on UNC’s radar since earlier in the Summer and now it appears as if the interest is mutual. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound power forward was offered by the Tar Heels over the Summer and now, he’s ready to visit Chapel Hill. Per Joe Tipton of On3, High is set to visit North Carolina on September 30th. This will be High’s third official visit in his recruitment as he has visited Michigan and Villanova already. High also unofficially visited Texas back in June. The Spring Beach, Texas native has been a quick riser this Summer with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Ruffin McNeill discusses his return to East Carolina

Ruffin McNeill is always on the sidelines early during game days. NC State’s special assistant to the head coach waits to greet each athlete before kickoff, offering words of encouragement and hugs to the Wolfpack. When McNeill walks into Dowdy-Ficklen stadium next weekend, he knows it will be a...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

