KPVI Newschannel 6
Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app
GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
iheart.com
Nebraska Named 3rd-Hardest Working State In The U.S.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska has some of the hardest workers in the country. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 3rd-hardest working state in the U.S. WalletHub's rankings are based on 10 factors including average hours spent working and number of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub says the hardest-working state is Alaska and the least-hard working state is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
News Channel Nebraska
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
klkntv.com
Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
walls102.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
klkntv.com
‘You can be careful but still get snatched up’: Lakota Tribes raise awareness for missing indigenous
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Since 2016, more than 5,000 indigenous people have been reported as missing. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, indigenous women are killed at a rate ten times higher than the national average. “The problem is, we have all these missing indigenous relatives, and no...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
Here’s Where Idaho Ranks Among Coldest States
If you live here, you’re not surprised by the ranking. If you only visit in summer, you would be surprised. If you took a look at an old-fashioned map, you would get the idea. America’s top ten coldest states have some features in common. Clearly, they aren’t along the Gulf Coast!
