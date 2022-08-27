ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app

GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
iheart.com

Nebraska Named 3rd-Hardest Working State In The U.S.

(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska has some of the hardest workers in the country. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 3rd-hardest working state in the U.S. WalletHub's rankings are based on 10 factors including average hours spent working and number of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub says the hardest-working state is Alaska and the least-hard working state is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
Nebraska Examiner

Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River

LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband

The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
News Channel Nebraska

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
klkntv.com

Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
Western Iowa Today

US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa

(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
KPVI Newschannel 6

KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
KPVI Newschannel 6

walls102.com

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa Capital Dispatch

