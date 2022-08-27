ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox5 KVVU

Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband

The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
NEBRASKA STATE
mynews4.com

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
SPARKS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English

(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
SCIENCE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments

(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
MISSOURI STATE
mynews4.com

Gov. Sisolak declares Nevada's first Environmental Justice Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared August 29 as "Environmental Justice Day" and the State has compiled resources for residents to use in marking the occassion. Today is now the first Environmental Justice Day declared in Nevada. The governor's office has gathered a set of resources...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought

ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles

(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
nevadasagebrush.com

The NSHE vaccine, mask mandate overturn is a step back for Nevada

Prior to the start of the spring 2022 semester, Nevada’s Legislative Commission overturned the emergency student vaccine mandate for educational institutions in the Nevada System of Higher Education. Two months later, Governor Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s mask mandate. Some Nevadans rejoice in the government’s decision to start taking...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several Nevada lawmakers, tribes, and state leaders are urging the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief to reject a challenge to the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, saying that disturbing the law would damage Native American families and could ripple through other important aspects of Native American law. The Indian Child Welfare Act of […] The post Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

