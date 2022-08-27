Read full article on original website
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Nevada governor signs emergency regulation to reduce cost of substitute teaching license
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday signed an emergency regulation to help address teacher shortages in the state. According to a news, the emergency regulation came at the request of the Commission on Professional Standards in Education. The release says that as part of the...
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
$25K donation to fund ‘Nevada Plants’ work to put trees in yards
A donation from Southwest Gas is expected to provide 1,000 trees in places where they will do plenty of work -- in people's yards.
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security
A man on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons was arrested after security spotted him on the floor of the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says.
Georgia nonprofit connected to Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
Bill banning many residential parking mandates near transit heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk Tuesday that will cut back on minimum parking requirements for new development near public transit, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of housing production by tens of thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill...
Gov. Sisolak declares Nevada's first Environmental Justice Day
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared August 29 as "Environmental Justice Day" and the State has compiled resources for residents to use in marking the occassion. Today is now the first Environmental Justice Day declared in Nevada. The governor's office has gathered a set of resources...
Las Vegas valley braces for another heat wave
Southern Nevadans are facing yet another heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. through Sunday evening.
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
The NSHE vaccine, mask mandate overturn is a step back for Nevada
Prior to the start of the spring 2022 semester, Nevada’s Legislative Commission overturned the emergency student vaccine mandate for educational institutions in the Nevada System of Higher Education. Two months later, Governor Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s mask mandate. Some Nevadans rejoice in the government’s decision to start taking...
Nevada woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for Elder Fraud
A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison today for committing financial fraud against the elderly.
Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several Nevada lawmakers, tribes, and state leaders are urging the U.S. Supreme Court in an amicus brief to reject a challenge to the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, saying that disturbing the law would damage Native American families and could ripple through other important aspects of Native American law. The Indian Child Welfare Act of […] The post Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act appeared first on Nevada Current.
