'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state
Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
New Hampshire insurance regulators recoup $2.3M
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire insurance regulators recouped more than $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, and levied a record level of fines against companies last year, according to newly released data. The New Hampshire Insurance Department fraud unit processed 851 consumer complaint investigations,...
Georgia nonprofit connected to Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
Report: Several North Carolina cities ranked among nation's best real estate markets
(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities are ranked among the best real estate markets in the country in a new analysis released Tuesday. The personal finance website WalletHub highlighted 2022's Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday using a methodology that breaks markets down based on city size and analyzes two key dimensions using 17 metrics to assign up to 100 points.
North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
DNR Law Enforcement Division names Game Warden of Year
SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division recently named Game Warden First Class Brock Hoyt, who is assigned to Fulton County, as the 2022 Game Warden of the Year. Crpl. Dean Gibson from Talbot County received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner-up...
Bill banning many residential parking mandates near transit heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk Tuesday that will cut back on minimum parking requirements for new development near public transit, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of housing production by tens of thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill...
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
Virginia housing costs still high; sales decline
(The Center Square) – Housing costs in Virginia are still high, and the number of houses being sold is now on the decline, according to numbers released by the Virginia REALTORS Association. In July, the median price for a house in the commonwealth was about $385,000, which is 7%...
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
Michigan jobless agency awarded $6.7M equity grant
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency a $6.7 million grant to improve access to workers in underserved communities. The grant aims to reach workers who have historically had difficulties applying for benefits, such as rural and urban areas with limited...
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Wisconsin’s professional licensing delay draws more complaint
(The Center Square) – Another Wisconsin lawmaker is criticizing the governor for the back-up at the state’s licensing agency. Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, on Monday said doctors, nurses, hairdressers, and thousands of others have been waiting weeks and months for the state to issue them a license to work.
Kemp, Abrams stake out Medicaid expansion as wedge issue
ATLANTA -- Sharp disagreement over whether to expand Medicaid in Georgia – a state with one of the highest uninsured rates in the country – was one of the defining issues in the governor’s race in 2018. Four years later, the long-simmering debate over whether the state...
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
Nebraska renews partnership with online university to help adult learners finish degrees
Amanda Redler is about to finish the bachelor’s degree she started half a lifetime ago. The 36-year-old from Albion earned her associate’s degree in 2006 before jumping “full time into adult life” as a wife and mother of three. Redler said she considered going back to...
