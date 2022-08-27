ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6vqx_0hXhccfK00

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi warned Saturday that the political crisis in the country is threatening security achievements made in past years.

Al-Kadhimi’s warning is a clear indication of the dangers of one of Iraq’s worst political crises since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. It is the result of disagreements between followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and rival Iran-backed groups since last year’s parliamentary elections.

Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October elections but failed to form a majority government, leading to what has become one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years.

His bloc later resigned from parliament and his supporters last month stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.

“This political crisis threatens the security achievements and the nation’s stability,” al-Kadhimi said in a speech marking Islamic Day of Combatting Violence against Women in Baghdad.

“Now, the solution is for all political parties to make concessions for the interests of Iraq and Iraqis,” said al-Kadhimi.

Last week, al-Kadhimi called for a meeting of senior political leaders and party representatives to find a solution. He warned that if “fighting erupts, the shootings will not stop and will remain for years.”

Earlier this month, al-Sadr called on his followers to be ready to hold massive protests all over Iraq but then indefinitely postponed them after Iran-backed groups called for similar rallies the same day, saying he wants to preserve peace and that “Iraqi blood is invaluable” to him.

Iraq has witnessed relative stability since the Islamic State group was largely defeated in the country in 2017. But militants have continued to wage attacks, frequently hitting security forces and military targets with roadside bombs and firing on convoys or checkpoints.

During the rise of IS, when it controlled large parts of Iraq, deadly explosions were common in the oil-rich country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Iraqis heed cleric's plea to leave streets after clashes

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital began to withdraw from the streets Tuesday, restoring a measure of calm after a serious escalation of the nation's political crisis. Following two days of deadly unrest that sparked...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqis#Iraqi Security Forces#Iran#Baghdad#Shiite#Islamic
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran's president warned Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. In a rare news conference marking his first year...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
960 The Ref

Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war

ROME — (AP) — The Vatican on Tuesday moved to defend Pope Francis from allegations he hasn't come down hard enough on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the pontiff clearly views the war launched by Moscow as "senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious." Last week, Ukraine summoned the...
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions fed speculation Tuesday that a long-expected counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war. But Ukrainian officials warned against excessive...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

South African president hit by tough questions in parliament

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faced a grilling by lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday as they demanded answers on his handling of the theft of millions of dollars from his farm. Ramaphosa faced loud heckling from opposition members who called for him to answer...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine claimed to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fueling speculation Tuesday that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is underway. Russia said it inflicted heavy casualties in return.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information," according to a court filing Monday. The filing from...
POTUS
960 The Ref

LA man jailed in Venezuela begs Biden not to forget him

MIAMI — (AP) — A Los Angeles attorney detained in Venezuela is pleading for help from the Biden administration, saying in a secretly recorded jailhouse message that he feels forgotten by the U.S. government as he faces criminal charges at the hands of one of the nation's top adversaries.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Gorbachev, who redirected course of 20th century, dies at 91

MOSCOW — (AP) — Before Mikhail Gorbachev came along, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. With a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and re-directed the course of the 20th century. Alongside Ronald Reagan and Margaret...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

UN experts warn of impact of abortion bans on US minorities

GENEVA — (AP) — Independent U.N. human rights experts expressed concerns Tuesday about the adverse impact on the rights of racial and ethnic minorities from the U.S. Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. The Committee on the Elimination of Racial...
WORLD
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy