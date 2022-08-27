ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.

By Armani Syed
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J28on_0hXhc33G00
Doja Cat, Lori Harvey, and Lily James attending red carpet events in 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Arturo Holmes, Karwai Tang/Getty Images

  • Sheer dresses remained a popular fashion trend among celebrities on the red carpet in 2022.
  • Many celebrities incorporated sequins, tulle, and lace into their barely-there looks.
  • Take a look at the best sheer looks worn in 2022 so far.
Simone Ashley put her own stamp on the trend in a jumpsuit and cape in Valentino's signature hot pink for the 2022 BAFTAs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOmK3_0hXhc33G00
Simone Ashley at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The "Bridgerton" season 2 star wore a hot pink bra, tailored pants, and a dramatic sheer cape to match to the BAFTAs.

The look, in Valentino's signature hue, was styled with a simple diamond bracelet.

Doja Cat dazzled at the 2022 Grammy Awards in a delicate mint-green bustier with a sheer, gem-encrusted fabric over the top.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKDOG_0hXhc33G00
Doja Cat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Doja Cat attended the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony in a sheer, mint-colored embellished maxi gown and matching platform shoes by Versace, according to her Instagram in April.

The artist, who won one Grammy award but received 11 nominations, was styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

Doja Cat carried a glass handbag by Coperni , which she filled with Werther's Originals candies, and she wore diamond jewelry by Samer Halimeh.

Attending the 2022 Met Gala, model Kaia Gerber opted for a silver sleeveless sheer dress with stomach cutouts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDuFC_0hXhc33G00
Kaia Gerber attends the Met Gala in New York City in May.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Model Kaia Gerber selected a shimmering sheer gown with flowing fringe details and a leaf pattern throughout for the Met Gala. The sleeveless dress also included a halterneck and cutouts below the bust.

Gerber wore her hair in long curly locks for the ultimate sheer dress look.

Paris Hilton brought drama to the 2022 Grammy Awards in a silver, barely-there dress with a train and cape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVzs2_0hXhc33G00
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 Grammys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Hilton wore an amplified version of the naked dress in a sheer, silver Atelier Zuhra gown at the 2022 Grammys. The gown featured a train and cape covered in silver gems and metallic threads, Elle Magazine reported.

Hilton wore her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with silver fingerless gloves and matching pointed shoes.

Lily James looked sleek at the 2022 Met Gala in a purple asymmetrical beaded gown with a high slit and chest cutout.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJEJQ_0hXhc33G00
Lily James attends the 2022 Met Gala.

Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Contributor / Getty Images

Lily James arrived at the Met Gala in a gown covered in purple beads.

According to Vogue, the asymmetrical Atelier Versace dress consisted of sheer, embroidered, purple material grouped on one shoulder, chest cutouts and side panels, and a high slit.

The see-through gown also had a subtle train that was perfect for the red carpet.

Attending the UK premiere of "NOPE," Keke Palmer wore a bright green sheer lace maxi dress with a feather belt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZz9k_0hXhc33G00
Keke Palmer at the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" in London.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Keke Palmer left behind beads and pastels to wear a vibrant sheer green lace maxi dress with a high neck and a feather belt at the UK premiere of "NOPE."

The Versace dress was styled by Wayman and Micah with Jimmy Choo heels and Graziela Gems, according to the duo's Instagram post in July.

Mahlagha Jaberi showed off her pink feathery take on the trend at the 2022 Cannes film festival.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXYA1_0hXhc33G00
Mahlagha Jaberi at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Mahlagha Jaberi understood the glamourous dress code at Cannes 2022. The Iranian model wore a pink naked dress covered in crystals and feathers, which became sparse down the length of the tulle skirt.

The delicate design also included a high slit, which exposed her sparkly silver heels.

Opting for a vampy sheer dress, Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a black tulle maxi dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnBJu_0hXhc33G00
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a black corset dress by Dior for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, of which she is a global brand ambassador, Elle reported. The sheer black dress featured thin tie straps, a falling neckline, bra underwiring details, and a floor-length skirt.

She finished the look with bright red lipstick and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, according to Elle. Ryan Hastings styled her, and Gregory Russell styled her hair, Russell wrote in an Instagram post in March.

In a black lace and tulle gown with head-to-toe butterflies on it, Jasmine Sanders walked the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2q35_0hXhc33G00
Jasmine Sanders attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jasmine Sanders wowed at the 2022 Grammy Awards in a long-sleeve sheer lace dress with red-and-black butterflies sewn on it. Insider previously reported that Sanders' gown, which had a tulle train, was designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji.

She finished the look with her hair in a top knot, drop earrings, and strappy black heels.

Lilly Krug's golden sheer dress at the 2022 Cannes film festival had statement sleeves and barely-there embroidery on the chest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEcPN_0hXhc33G00
Lilly Krug at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The German actress has a red carpet moment when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a gown with a sheer bodice and opaque skirt, decorated with rhinestones in the shapes of leaves.

The pièce de résistance of the gown was its flowing sleeves made from pleated tulle that extended to the floor.

Dove Cameron's bright red ombré maxi gown at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards featured a sheer panel on the bodice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6Pui_0hXhc33G00
Dove Cameron at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Disney actress Dove Cameron opted for a floor-length gown that faded from red to terracotta-orange at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The sleeveless dress also had a chest cutout with a sheer panel underneath and pleats around the hips. It ended with thick gold trim.

According to a May 6 Instagram post by the brand, the dress was a ready-to-wear design from Ashlyn's spring/summer 2022 collection .

Lori Harvey owned the sheer dress trend at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a bronze mesh gown with metallic swirls on the chest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312gq9_0hXhc33G00
Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Lori Harvey captivated fans with her 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party look. The model wore a Tony Ward Couture asymmetrical sheer mesh gown with holes throughout.

The dress had an added touch of drama as architectural spirals emerged from the bustier, which was covered in rhinestones and gems.

Taking a gothic approach to sheer dresses, Karlie Kloss arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a black lace ensemble with sheer paneling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g7VG_0hXhc33G00
Karlie Kloss attends the 2022 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Karlie Kloss attended the 2022 Met Gala in a black lace cami dress with a V-neck, sheer lace paneling, and cutouts below the bust.

She added matching lace opera gloves and black lipstick to her gothic interpretation of the sheer dress trend.

Florence Pugh attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 show in Rome wearing an entirely sheer pink tulle gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCQSI_0hXhc33G00
Florence Pugh at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 show.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Florence Pugh had a high fashion moment on the Spanish Steps in Rome while attending the Valentino Haute Couture show in July. The actress wore a pink tulle Valentino gown with a halterneck and a very sheer torso, as well as patching hot pink platform heels.

The daring design invited unwanted comments that Pugh called out in an Instagram post on July 10. Pugh's post called out "vulgar" men who commented on her body and asked them why they are "so scared of breasts."

Speaking to issues brought to light by the sheer dress trend, Pugh said, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see."

Read the original article on Insider

