Salute to Shelter Island: New Stores, Hotels & Restaurant Openings
Shelter Island may be the least populous of the five East End towns, but a wave of new destinations has awoken this sleepy getaway from its slumber. From historic properties getting renovated to the island getting its first-ever bagel shop, there...
The best things we ate (so far!) on the North Fork this year
Figured Out Ewephoria at Kate’s Cheese Co. on Front Street in Greenport. (Credit: David Benthal) Here at Northforker, we eat like it’s our job. In an annual tradition for the September Food Issue, we’re sharing the dishes that have made our year so far. FIGURED OUT EWEPHORIA.
L’Epicuriste – New Luxury Pantry Shop in Bridgehampton
Bridgehampton's newest destination spot has us licking our lips. It's no secret that Hamptonites have refined palates. Locals can get the best of the best on the East End, and now, sourcing has become even easier with the opening of L'Epicuriste, a luxury, globally sourced, specialty foods store in Bridgehampton.
76-Year-Old Iconic Long Island Restaurant Closed by Fire
This weekend an electrical fire caused Thomas's Ham 'n' Eggery in Carle Place to close. The restaurant has been open for 76 years and is closed until further notice. According to reports the fire was put out quickly and did not case much structural damage.
Feast of Mother Cabrini Festival returns following pandemic pause
The food was back and people enjoyed the rides at the Suffolk County Community College celebration after the pandemic put the festival on pause for the past couple of years.
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, but it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home...
Brothers list the East Hampton farmhouse built by their great-grandfather
A piece of history hit the market in East Hampton for $7 million. Brothers Cleon and Carter Dodge listed the 11-acre farm that’s been in their family for more than a century, the Wall Street Journal reported. The property at 803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in the hamlet of Springs, includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse, a barn and a studio.
Town of Huntington Gets a New Look
Huntington has come up with a new look, changing the colors of its official seal. The previous seal was presented either in black and white or with a bright yellow. The new logo eliminates the yellow except on the edges of the seal, and adds blue and red on a gray background.
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
Luca Restaurant in Stony Brook Village celebrates soft opening with ribbon cutting
It’s official! Luca Restaurant, 93 Main St. in Stony Brook Village is set to open on Tuesday Aug. 30. In anticipation, a soft opening and ribbon cutting was held on Aug. 18. “We are excited to bring Luca and modern Italian cuisine to Stony Brook Village Center with exceptional food and service, great vibe and beautiful ambiance. We look forward to serving the community for many years” said David Tunney, partner, Luca Restaurant.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
Lights Out: Canoe Place/Montauk Highway Blinking Light Program Suspended
Commuters heading east from points west need to build an hour back into their morning drive, effective Tuesday, August 30, according to Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. The cone program... more. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted its Summer Gala at Hampton Racquet in East Hampton on ... by Staff Writer.
Lidl to open new store in Commack Aug. 31
Lidl has announced that it will open its 23rd store on Long Island on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Located in the Mayfair Shopping Center at 210 E. Jericho Turnpike in Commack, the grocery store will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 a.m. The first 100 customers in line before the ribbon cutting will receive gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, sample Lidl’s award-winning assortment and take advantage of special giveaways throughout the day, according to the franchise. The 30,000-square-foot store will employ more than 50 people and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Long Island boat fire injures 5
NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack inside Long Island store
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was...
Every problem has its own solution
Q. We’re buying a house with multiple issues, from a deck to a pool shed, and we think there are changes inside, like the garage was made into a family room. The owner is selling “as is,” and the real estate agents for both sides say it’s really not a big deal. Is it a big deal, and what should we look for? If the deal falls through, at least we need to know if there are issues we need to look for on the next one. Our attorney seemed to agree with the real estate people, by the way.
Several hurt after explosion on boat in Babylon canal
BABYLON, N.Y. -- Several people were hurt Friday in an explosion on a boat on Long Island.Suffolk County Police say six men were on a boat in a canal by Shore Road in Babylon Village when there was some kind of explosion.At least five people were hurt, one seriously.The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
People are lining up for Aegean pizza again, this time at Carlo’s in Holbrook
Two pizza titans of Holbrook have joined forces in the wake of one beloved pizzeria’s closure. Billy Lee, the owner Carlo’s Pizza Oven and Harry Rossis, one of the last owners of SunVet Mall’s Aegean Pizza, are serving both of their recipes as partners under the Carlo’s roof.
Wanted for Commack, East Northport grand larceny
A Hispanic man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire in the Lidl parking lot, located at 711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on August 18 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Another suspect stole the victim’s wallet while she was distracted looking at her tire. Later that day a Hispanic man and Hispanic woman used the victim’s credit cards at The Home Depot stores in Commack and East Northport.
