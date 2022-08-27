Missouri boy, 2, dies after hiding under bathroom sink during fire at home

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy from Missouri died on Wednesday after he hid under a sink during a house fire, authorities said.

Elijah Martinez, of Florissant, was found unconscious by firefighters at about 11:15 a.m. CDT after the suburban St. Louis home caught fire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was hiding in the vanity beneath the sink and had inhaled smoke and toxic fumes in the fire, according to the newspaper.

Martinez was taken to an area hospital and died later Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The boy’s parents, along with his 7- and 4-year-old brothers, escaped the blaze and were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators have not finished their report, according to Jason Hoevelmann, chief of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District. Hoevelmann said the fire was accidental, adding that it may have started in the living room of the home. according to the Post-Dispatch.

Hoevelmann said the boy apparently hid because he was afraid of the fire.

“It’s common for kids that age to hide, whether it’s under a bed or closet, or blankets and pillows,” Hoevelmann told the Post-Dispatch. “At that age, they just hide from things that scare them.”

Martinez’s cousin Shannon Selby said Martinez enjoyed digging in the dirt, playing with toy trucks and giving hugs. Selby said the boy could walk into a room, dancing and wiggling, and make everyone laugh.

“He was always ready to give hugs,” she told the Post-Dispatch.

Hoevelmann said the fire reinforces the need for families to practice an escape plan.

“You just have to practice some home fire drills, really emphasize what the plan is and what they should do,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “It should be discussed more often than just during fire prevention week in October.

“In reality, for a 3-year-old, it’s really hard for them to remember those things,” Hoevelmann added. “That’s why keeping a safe home with smoke detectors is so important.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created by Selby to help pay for Martinez’s funeral and replace clothing and other items the family lost in the fire, she said.

