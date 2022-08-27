ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 'Gossip Girl' stars who have also played Marvel or DC characters

By Olivia Singh
 3 days ago
Blake Lively and Sebastian Stan on season three of "Gossip Girl."

The CW

Blake Lively, who's known for her role as protagonist Serena Van Der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl," played Carol Ferris in the 2011 DC Comics film "Green Lantern."
On the left: Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen on season three of "Gossip Girl." On the right: Lively as Carol Ferris in "Green Lantern."

The CW; Warner Bros.

"Green Lantern" was critically panned but the film introduced Lively to her now-husband Ryan Reynolds , who portrayed the titular superhero. Lively played Carol, a pilot and love interest to Hal Jordan/Green Lantern.

Long before he was cast as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sebastian Stan had a recurring role as the duplicitous Carter Baizen on the teen drama.
On the left: Sebastian Stan as Carter Baizen on season three of "Gossip Girl." On the right: Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

The CW; Julie Vrabelová/Marvel Studios

Carter and Serena briefly dated in season three.

Stan's last appearance on "Gossip Girl" was on season three, episode 18, which aired in 2010.

The following year he made his debut as Bucky, the best friend of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), in "Captain America: The First Avenger."

"Arrow" star Katie Cassidy had a recurring role as Juliet Sharp on season four of "Gossip Girl."
On the left: Katie Cassidy as Juliet Sharp on season four of "Gossip Girl." On the right: Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Canary on "Arrow."

The CW; The CW

Juliet was one of Serena's enemies and they both previously attended the same boarding school.

Cassidy returned for a brief cameo on the series finale of "Gossip Girl," which aired in 2012. That year, the CW series "Arrow" also premiered, starring Cassidy as an assistant district attorney named Laurel Lance. When Laurel turned to vigilantism, she took on the moniker Black Canary.

Later on "Arrow," Cassidy played a version of Laurel from another Earth who went by the name Black Siren.

Fellow "Arrow" star Willa Holland also appeared on "Gossip Girl" before playing a DC Comics character.
On the left: Willa Holland as Agnes Andrews on season two of "Gossip Girl. On the right: Holland as Thea Queen/Speedy on season three of "Arrow."

The CW; The CW

Holland appeared on a few episodes of "Gossip Girl" as a model who encouraged Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) to embrace her edgier, more rebellious side.

The actress then portrayed Thea Queen, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow's (Stephen Amell) younger sister who followed in his footsteps and became a vigilante. She went by the name Speedy.

Elizabeth Hurley, who had a recurring role as Diana Payne on "Gossip Girl," portrayed DC Comics character Veronica Cale in an unaired "Wonder Woman" TV pilot and played Morgan le Fay in Hulu's Marvel series "Runaways."
From left: Elizabeth Hurley as Diana Payne on season five of "Gossip Girl, Hurley as Veronica Cale on the set of the unaired "Wonder Woman" pilot in March 2011, and Hurley as Morgan le Fay on “Runaways.”

The CW; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Hulu/Marvel

Shortly before her role as a businesswoman and newspaper owner on season five of "Gossip Girl," Hurley was cast in a pilot for an NBC "Wonder Woman" series, starring Adrianne Palicki as the titular DC Comics superhero.

The series didn't get picked up, but Palicki praised Hurley's "fantastic" ethic in an interview with Entertainment Weekly .

Hurley later joined "Runaways" as an enchantress and antagonist on season three, which was released in 2019.

