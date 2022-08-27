Read full article on original website
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Aaron Judge’s quote after 50th homer sums up Yankees’ woes
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim gave Yankees slugger Aaron Judge exactly one pitch to hit on Monday evening, and he deposited it deep into the rock formation for his 50th home run of the season, an event that usually doesn’t occur in late August. Unfortunately, one homer wasn’t...
Red Sox fans aren’t happy that Chaim Bloom is coming back
The Boston Red Sox have had several issues with Chaim Bloom as the root cause, and he’s officially coming back for another season. The Boston Red Sox have had several issues arise this season, and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom was often the root cause of them. Several fans have been upset with Bloom this season, and it’s confirmed that he’s coming back for another season.
Yankees sign 2 surprise lefties, including ex-Blue Jay and reunion no one wanted
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees placed Aroldis Chapman on the IL with a leg infection (via tattoo), but declined to replace him on the active roster. Most assumed that they’d play willingly short-handed until Clay Holmes was prepared to be activated from his back injury-based IL stint. That move supposedly still awaits, prior to Monday’s series opener in Anaheim.
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha
Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
Yankees’ latest useless signing features pitcher joining 4th team in 2022
With an eye towards October, the New York Yankees have decided to add that one missing piece: a project pitcher with a 6.00+ ERA who was considered a first-round talent back in 2013!. All kidding aside, the Yankees took a strangely predictable chance on a starting pitcher with top pick...
