ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox fans aren’t happy that Chaim Bloom is coming back

The Boston Red Sox have had several issues with Chaim Bloom as the root cause, and he’s officially coming back for another season. The Boston Red Sox have had several issues arise this season, and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom was often the root cause of them. Several fans have been upset with Bloom this season, and it’s confirmed that he’s coming back for another season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha

Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy