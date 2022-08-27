ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

cnycentral.com

Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman

FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Police investigating deadly crash

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to a crash on Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Police and fire departments responded to the scene and discovered a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree. The driver of the truck, John R....
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

Deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Crime & Safety
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Brant Richardson, home invader

(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay. Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
SOLVAY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD charge man with multiple drug-related felonies

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested on multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on August 26th. Around 10:23 am on Friday, Officers with Rome PD’s Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bouck Street for 33-year-old Dale J. Croniser Jr. of Rome. Croniser is already known by authorities and is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. As officers approached Croniser’s vehicle, he allegedly exited and ran on foot, starting a brief foot pursuit. Officers took him into custody a short distance away without any further incident.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

Lincoln, N.Y. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after he hit a utility pole, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, was riding a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the town of Lincoln at 11:25 a.m. when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, deputies said in a news release.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
ONEIDA, NY
z955.com

Three rescued from hanging car in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
HOMER, NY
