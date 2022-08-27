Read full article on original website
Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters
It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
Witness’ Sister Says Suspect in Viral Arkansas Police Beating Didn’t Attack Cops First
The woman who captured a viral video of a man being brutally beaten by a trio of cops outside an Arkansas convenience store insists the suspect didn’t strike officers first—contradicting the police’s version of events, the witness’ sister said.Instead, the witness has told FBI investigators that “at no point” did she see 27-year-old Randal Worcester attack officers, her sister Naomi Johnson told the Daily Mail.The witness said she watched cops and Worcester talk “calmly” as he sat on the curb—unaware of what was about to happen, Johnson explained. She said the officers then erupted, pinning Worcester to the ground and...
Teacher's Home Firebombed in Targeted Attack, Police Say
Residents in her Georgia neighborhood said they heard loud explosions before seeing the fire.
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital
Police body camera video shows a stockpile of weapons found inside an employee's closet at a New Jersey hospital. It remains unclear how the employee was able to get the guns inside the hospital or how long they had been there. NBC News’ Ron Allen has the details. Aug. 26, 2022.
Veteran Sentenced To 18 Months For Stealing $2.1M In Military Equipment From Texas Army Post
A federal judge sentenced an Army veteran to 18 months in prison on August 2 and ordered her to pay millions in restitution for the theft of $2.1 million in military equipment from Fort Hood in Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, pleaded guilty on April...
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Texas Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Daughters in Obsessive ‘Honor Killings’
Jurors on Tuesday convicted a man of shooting his own daughters to death. The murder conviction was years in the making. Sisters Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in a taxi cab in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2008, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Woman who took private jet to Capitol riot and attacked journalists’ equipment pleads guilty
A woman who travelled by private jet to what became the January 6 Capitol attack has pleaded guilty to offences she committed in the course of the riot.Texas woman Katherine Schwab, who was identified in security camera footage taken inside the Capitol building during the riot, struck a deal with prosecutors under which she owned up to a charge of “Engaging in Disruptive or Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds”.Schwab’s case was notable not just because of her luxurious journey to Washington on 5 January 2021, but because she was among a group that included infamous rioter...
A Year After QAnon Surfer Killed His Kids, Members of His Church Fear More Violence
In the early hours of Aug. 9, 2021, Matthew Coleman woke his 2-year-old son, Kaleo, and 10-month-old daughter, Roxy, in a room at the City Express Hotel, where they were staying in the Mexican seaside resort town of Rosarito. He bundled them into his van and drove them to a remote ranch a short distance away. Then he murdered them both by stabbing them over a dozen times each with a spearfishing gun.
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
Terrifying video shows moment man tries to kidnap six-year-old girl from her front yard in Ohio
Terrifying footage has captured the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl from her own front yard in Ohio, before casually walking off down the street when the child screamed and ran into her home.Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the little girl taking the trash out to a garbage can at the end of the garden at her house in Hamilton.A man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, is seen walking up to her and appearing to try to grab the little girl.When the six-year-old manages to get away, the suspect appears to give...
Instagram model charged with killing boyfriend after video shows her beating him
Instagram model and OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney was arrested and charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, months after the murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.
Arizona passed a law barring video recording within 8 feet of law enforcement. The ACLU and news organizations are now suing
The ACLU and multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer.
Victim of Texas woman’s vile racist attack in parking lot speaks out: ‘We were shocked’
The victim of a Texas woman’s vile racist attack in a parking lot has said she was “shocked” at the hatred she was subjected to.Rani Banerjee and three of her friends were confronted by the woman after having dinner in Plano, Texas, and subjected to racial slurs and physical assault.Police have identified the suspect in the case as Esmeralda Upton, who is the subject of an ongoing investigation and may face hate crime charges.Authorities say she was arrested on the basis of witness statements and has already been charged with assault bodily injury and terroristic threats.“Suddenly, we heard this...
Parkland Shooter's Disturbing Drawings Revealed—'Help Me Go to Death Row'
A sentencing trial is currently underway for Nikolas Cruz, who has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people in the 2018 massacre.
No charges for Ohio homeowner who fatally shot daughter's ex-boyfriend in chilling doorbell camera video
Doorbell camera video shows the moments an Ohio homeowner apparently shot his daughter’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend to death as he allegedly was trying to bust down the front door over a year post-break-up. A grand jury recently decided not to indict Mitchell Duckro with any crimes in connection to the...
