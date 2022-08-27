ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Montague finishes 1-2 at Zeeland East volleyball quad

The Montague volleyball team fell short at Zeeland East in a quad along with Spring Lake and Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Wildcats played extremely close sets, but finished the night with a record of 1-2. Montague’s win came from a tight match against Zeeland East (25-21, 27-25)....
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee shuts out Ravenna 4-0 in Monday evening soccer action

Catching an early break in the first 2 minutes of the game, Manistee’s boys soccer team opened a 3-0 lead by halftime and finished with a 4-0 shutout of Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference clash Monday night at Chippewa Field in Manistee. It was certainly a distinctive contrast...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian gets shut out by East Grand Rapids 4-0

The Western Michigan Christian boys’ soccer team fell to East Grand Rapids on Monday night, 4-0. Despite battling tough in the first half and holding their own, the Warriors slowly lost steam and fell behind. “The result was not pretty if you look at the score line, but the...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores plays to 0-0 draw against Hudsonville

NORTON SHORES – The Mona Shores boys soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Hudsonville on Saturday. The Sailors outshot the Eagles 11-5 but failed to get by the opposing goal. keeper. Dylan Brady and Kaden Semlow made three saves and two saves respectively. Mona Shores (2-1-2) will...
NORTON SHORES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
City
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
City
Fremont, MI
City
Whitehall, MI
City
Spring Lake, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Norton Shores, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington goes 2-2-1 at the Reed City Invite

REED CITY — Playing against competition you’re not familiar with is always a welcome challenge for any coach in looking ahead to post-season action, and Ludington’s girls volleyball team got that opportunity Saturday at the Reed City Invite. The Orioles went 2-2 with one split on the...
REED CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Holmes nets two goals as Ludington gets by Hart 5-2

Ludington turned away a determined Hart squad, 5-2, Monday night in their first West Michigan Conference game. Spencer Holmes tallied two goals to lead the Division 2 Orioles, who remained undefeated on the young season at 6-0-1. Hart dominated possession in the first 5 minutes of the game and caught...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington captures the Car Ferry title in Saturday soccer action

Ludington’s soccer team saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in the Car Ferry Cup at Oriole Field. However, it was not all bad news as the Orioles remain undefeated at 5-0-1. The Orioles played to a scoreless tie with Cedar Springs before rebounding to beat Manitowoc (Wisc.) in the afternoon. Ludington defeated the Ships, 8-0.
LUDINGTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardwalk#Localsportsjournal Com#Sailors
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont falls twice at Kenowa Hills soccer invite

The Fremont boys soccer team had a tough go of things in a tournament hosted by Kenowa Hills on Saturday. The Packers opened with a hard 4-3 loss to Grant despite battling back from a 3-0 deficit early in the second half. John Vissia scored a goal and had an...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores splits tennis matches on Saturday

MONA SHORES – 2, TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Tanner Cooley, Traverse City CENTRAL , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Evan O’Connor, Traverse City CENTRAL def. Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall goes 3-0 in Saturday tennis action

LANSING- – The Whitehall boys tennis team went 3-0 in a quad-match hosted by Lansing Catholic on Saturday. The Vikings took down Lansing Catholic (5-3), Almont (7-1) and Portland (5-2). Whitehall will host Spring Lake on Wednesday. WHITEHALL – 5, LANSING CATHOLIC – 3 Singles:. No. 1...
WHITEHALL, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna loses big lead, drops season opener to Beal City, 22-21

Ravenna dropped its season opener 22-21 Friday in a non-conference game against Beal City. The Bulldogs and Aggies first played each other in last year’s season opener, when Ravenna held off a late-game Beal City comeback to win 21-20. This time around, the Bulldogs were unable to close out the victory in come-from-behind fashion.
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks cruise past St. Clair County Community College, 4-0, in soccer

The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team blanked St. Clair County Community College on Saturday. Iris Herald led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Saidee Raap and Emily Olsen each added a goal and an assist. Grace Claywood posted a shutout behind the tough...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon students excited, ‘ready to learn’ on first day of school

MUSKEGON, MI – Makailynn Ezell was full of nerves, but ready to go for the first day of sixth grade as she arrived at Muskegon Middle School on Monday morning. Ezell, 11, is looking forward to taking new classes and meeting new people as a brand-new middle schooler this year, she told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle as she arrived to school for the first day Monday, Aug. 29.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy