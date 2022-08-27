Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Montague finishes 1-2 at Zeeland East volleyball quad
The Montague volleyball team fell short at Zeeland East in a quad along with Spring Lake and Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Wildcats played extremely close sets, but finished the night with a record of 1-2. Montague’s win came from a tight match against Zeeland East (25-21, 27-25)....
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee shuts out Ravenna 4-0 in Monday evening soccer action
Catching an early break in the first 2 minutes of the game, Manistee’s boys soccer team opened a 3-0 lead by halftime and finished with a 4-0 shutout of Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference clash Monday night at Chippewa Field in Manistee. It was certainly a distinctive contrast...
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian gets shut out by East Grand Rapids 4-0
The Western Michigan Christian boys’ soccer team fell to East Grand Rapids on Monday night, 4-0. Despite battling tough in the first half and holding their own, the Warriors slowly lost steam and fell behind. “The result was not pretty if you look at the score line, but the...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores plays to 0-0 draw against Hudsonville
NORTON SHORES – The Mona Shores boys soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Hudsonville on Saturday. The Sailors outshot the Eagles 11-5 but failed to get by the opposing goal. keeper. Dylan Brady and Kaden Semlow made three saves and two saves respectively. Mona Shores (2-1-2) will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Which area football teams will show the greatest improvement in Week 2?
It’s been said many times that teams show their most improvement between the first and second game of the season. Game 1 is a chance for coaches to see how much of their preseason preparations sunk in with their players. Game 2 is coming up on Thursday after a...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington goes 2-2-1 at the Reed City Invite
REED CITY — Playing against competition you’re not familiar with is always a welcome challenge for any coach in looking ahead to post-season action, and Ludington’s girls volleyball team got that opportunity Saturday at the Reed City Invite. The Orioles went 2-2 with one split on the...
localsportsjournal.com
Holmes nets two goals as Ludington gets by Hart 5-2
Ludington turned away a determined Hart squad, 5-2, Monday night in their first West Michigan Conference game. Spencer Holmes tallied two goals to lead the Division 2 Orioles, who remained undefeated on the young season at 6-0-1. Hart dominated possession in the first 5 minutes of the game and caught...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington captures the Car Ferry title in Saturday soccer action
Ludington’s soccer team saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in the Car Ferry Cup at Oriole Field. However, it was not all bad news as the Orioles remain undefeated at 5-0-1. The Orioles played to a scoreless tie with Cedar Springs before rebounding to beat Manitowoc (Wisc.) in the afternoon. Ludington defeated the Ships, 8-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont falls twice at Kenowa Hills soccer invite
The Fremont boys soccer team had a tough go of things in a tournament hosted by Kenowa Hills on Saturday. The Packers opened with a hard 4-3 loss to Grant despite battling back from a 3-0 deficit early in the second half. John Vissia scored a goal and had an...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys cross country team captures Pete Moss Invitational title while girls finish runner-up
BENZONIA — Hart’s boys cross country team won easily over Traverse City St. Francis, 43-82 to take the first-place trophy in the Medium Schools Division at the Pete Moss Invitational Saturday in Benzonia. Manistee’s boys finished in 11th, with Mason County Central 13th while Hesperia 14th. For...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores splits tennis matches on Saturday
MONA SHORES – 2, TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Tanner Cooley, Traverse City CENTRAL , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Evan O’Connor, Traverse City CENTRAL def. Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall goes 3-0 in Saturday tennis action
LANSING- – The Whitehall boys tennis team went 3-0 in a quad-match hosted by Lansing Catholic on Saturday. The Vikings took down Lansing Catholic (5-3), Almont (7-1) and Portland (5-2). Whitehall will host Spring Lake on Wednesday. WHITEHALL – 5, LANSING CATHOLIC – 3 Singles:. No. 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna loses big lead, drops season opener to Beal City, 22-21
Ravenna dropped its season opener 22-21 Friday in a non-conference game against Beal City. The Bulldogs and Aggies first played each other in last year’s season opener, when Ravenna held off a late-game Beal City comeback to win 21-20. This time around, the Bulldogs were unable to close out the victory in come-from-behind fashion.
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks cruise past St. Clair County Community College, 4-0, in soccer
The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team blanked St. Clair County Community College on Saturday. Iris Herald led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Saidee Raap and Emily Olsen each added a goal and an assist. Grace Claywood posted a shutout behind the tough...
Rockford, August 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rockford. The East Kentwood High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford High School on August 29, 2022, 14:25:00. The East Kentwood High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford High School on August 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Muskegon students excited, ‘ready to learn’ on first day of school
MUSKEGON, MI – Makailynn Ezell was full of nerves, but ready to go for the first day of sixth grade as she arrived at Muskegon Middle School on Monday morning. Ezell, 11, is looking forward to taking new classes and meeting new people as a brand-new middle schooler this year, she told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle as she arrived to school for the first day Monday, Aug. 29.
Comments / 0