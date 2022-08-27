ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 1

Belinda Aldridge
3d ago

How can we heal from the past if we live in the past! We need to press on and look for a hope in the future and forgiveness in the future so we can pass that onto the next generation and generation of hope and renewed strength. We need to stop looking back and look forward to a future in America! Time for healing!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UV Cavalier Daily

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Society
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Louisiana State
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election. You may not be going to your usual polling place. “Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Chapman
themunchonline.com

Cozy Venable house for rent

Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Descendants#Bicentennial Park#Signage
Charlottesville Tomorrow

With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year

A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street NW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
msn.com

This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cbs19news

Prison sentence for trying to run over a federal law enforcement officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Staunton will spend nearly five years in prison for trying to run over law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June to one count of assault on a federal officer.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy