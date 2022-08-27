Read full article on original website
Belinda Aldridge
3d ago
How can we heal from the past if we live in the past! We need to press on and look for a hope in the future and forgiveness in the future so we can pass that onto the next generation and generation of hope and renewed strength. We need to stop looking back and look forward to a future in America! Time for healing!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
WHSV
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is treating a Mississippi Kite, a rare species and the first of its kind treated at the center throughout its 40-year history. A Henrico Animal Protection officer found the young raptor in early July on the side of the road. It...
WHSV
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. took an official visit to UVA this weekend
NBC 29 News
Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election. You may not be going to your usual polling place. “Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair...
NBC Washington
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions on Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
cbs19news
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
WHSV
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year
A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street NW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
WHSV
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
cbs19news
Prison sentence for trying to run over a federal law enforcement officer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Staunton will spend nearly five years in prison for trying to run over law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June to one count of assault on a federal officer.
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
WHSV
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
Comments / 1