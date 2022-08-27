Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Florida A&M players pen scathing letter after UNC, days before facing Deion Sanders' JSU
Florida A&M’s football team played the game, its leaders presumably collected the $450,000 check and now Willie Simmons’ Rattlers have turned their focus toward Sunday’s showdown against Deion Sanders’s Jackson State University squad. But the overriding issue – how 26, yes TWENTY-SIX! Rattlers were ruled ineligible...
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
North Carolina vs. Florida A&M updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The North Carolina Tar Heels will play against a Division II opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels struggled last season, ending up 6-7. Live updates. (48)
LSU's 'neutral-site' opener vs. Florida State: How the Sugar Bowl helped make it a reality
It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business. Long before LSU and Florida State agreed to a "neutral-site" game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome, executives were working on something else. In...
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UNC students and Orange County deputies prepare Ramses for kickoff game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous call led Orange County deputies helping UNC students prepare the school’s mascot for a football game. On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to an anonymous call that some fraternity brothers were stealing Ramses, UNC-Chapel Hill’s mascot. After finding out that...
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
Duke volleyball player who was called racial slurs by BYU fans during match says school mishandled incident
Rachel Richardson, a Duke volleyball starter who was subjected to racial slurs being yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday, does not think officials and the BYU coaching staff acted quickly enough to stop the heckling. The sophomore said she and her other African American teammates were...
NBA star gives North Carolina elementary schoolers a head start
Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player.
Video: Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- One month before the start of practice for a highly anticipated season, thousands of North Carolina fans got a first look at the 2022-23 Tar Heels squad with a Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at the Smith Center. For a team that returns most of its major...
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
KU Football Player Charged for Aggravated Assault
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) – A University of Kansas football player has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening a man with a handgun. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 21-year-old Trevor Wilson of Tallahassee, Florida, was formally charged Friday with aggravated assault with a handgun, a low-level felony. Charges...
Paula DeBoles-Johnson Reaches General Election in Leon County Commission District 5 Race
Paula DeBoles-Johnson, a candidate for Leon County Commission District 5, finished second, behind David O’Keefe, in the August primary election to secure a place in the general election. O’Keefe finished first with 27.4% of the vote, just ahead of DeBoles-Johnson who garnered 26.0%. Candidates Dustin Rivest (23.9%) and...
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Orange County the week of Aug. 21?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the past week. In total, 65 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $585,285. The average price per square foot ended up at $273.
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Carjacking and stabbing reported in broad-daylight near NC Central in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick
‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
