Chapel Hill, NC

HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
MSNBC

The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern

Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Video: Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- One month before the start of practice for a highly anticipated season, thousands of North Carolina fans got a first look at the 2022-23 Tar Heels squad with a Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at the Smith Center. For a team that returns most of its major...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
adastraradio.com

KU Football Player Charged for Aggravated Assault

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) – A University of Kansas football player has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening a man with a handgun. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 21-year-old Trevor Wilson of Tallahassee, Florida, was formally charged Friday with aggravated assault with a handgun, a low-level felony. Charges...
LAWRENCE, KS
WRAL News

NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
DURHAM, NC
WCTV

Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
floridapolitics.com

National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick

‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
FLORIDA STATE

