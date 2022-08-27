Read full article on original website
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
WATE
Missing 47-year-old Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman has been found, according to the Morristown Police Department. Investigators were searching for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. MPD said she was found safe on August 30. Previously, Morristown Police said that she told an acquaintance that her vehicle...
wvlt.tv
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’. Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Knoxville school, trying to ‘confront teacher’. Updated: 2 hours ago. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday...
WATE
Knoxville Cold Cases: Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan unsolved murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jonah Caldwell, 25, and Marquis Nolan, 23, were shot and killed at the Mag Lounge on Jan. 18, 2021. Caldwell and Nolan are one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Both graduates from Austin-East High School were in the same area when the incident happened.
wvlt.tv
KPD: Man arrested after shots fired, ‘extensive negotiations’ at Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after “extensive negotiations” by responders at a Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle earlier in the day, officials said. When...
Advocates voice concerns about Summit Towers apartments after elevators stop working again
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Advocates in Knoxville voiced concerns about the elevators at a Knoxville apartment building. It's where seniors and people with special needs live, and the elevators failed again after failing several previous times this year. Summit Towers is 12 floors high. At around 10 a.m. on Sunday,...
Broadway Viaduct in Knoxville to reopen this week after years of work
Meeting a deadline set before and during the coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway Viaduct project in Knoxville is set to be completed on time and reopen this week.
wvlt.tv
Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials said that a woman who went missing while visiting a relative in Knoxville has been found safe. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway.
wvlt.tv
One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
wvlt.tv
Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Bus riders left uncertain as KAT looks to fill open driver positions
Knoxville Area Transit is making some big reductions to its bus service as it struggles to fill 150 open bus operator positions.
wvlt.tv
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Christina Strange Ivy called a friend for help when her car broke down. Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new light show will...
WATE
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. deputy wakes from coma
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. The building was declared a...
wvlt.tv
TBI identifies Campbell County skeletal remains almost 40 years later
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The skeletal remains of a child found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County have now been identified, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened. The remains were found in the...
Passion for flying: Family remembers pilot after fatal plane crash
A deadly plane crash that took place at the Campbell County Airport has left the community and the family of the pilot, Jimmy Cole, grieving the tragic loss.
