Knoxville, TN

WATE

Missing 47-year-old Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman has been found, according to the Morristown Police Department. Investigators were searching for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. MPD said she was found safe on August 30. Previously, Morristown Police said that she told an acquaintance that her vehicle...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’. Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Knoxville school, trying to ‘confront teacher’. Updated: 2 hours ago. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Cases: Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan unsolved murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jonah Caldwell, 25, and Marquis Nolan, 23, were shot and killed at the Mag Lounge on Jan. 18, 2021. Caldwell and Nolan are one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Both graduates from Austin-East High School were in the same area when the incident happened.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials said that a woman who went missing while visiting a relative in Knoxville has been found safe. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. deputy wakes from coma

Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. The building was declared a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

