Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases fall slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, while hospitalizations rose and active virus cases declined slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from McDowell County. a 38-year-old man from Cabell County.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in W.Va. on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped Tuesday in West Virginia after climbing by nearly 30 the previous day. The state’s hospitalization total declined by four to 324 on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total climbed to 328 the previous day after 29 hospitalizations were added.
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Says He Expects COVID to be "Cranking Up" as Fall Nears, while Talk also had on Virus Plateauing
While West Virginia’s top COVID official said he anticipates cases plateauing in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said individuals should remain cautious as school returns to session and fairs and festivals are getting in high gear. “The odds of this thing cranking up and getting worse than it is...
Farm and Dairy
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market
A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state. Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being. This data is measured […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia. Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:. A. Merante...
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
wchstv.com
Sunday marks 10 years since two West Virginia troopers died in line of duty
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A somber anniversary is marked in West Virginia on Sunday – 10 years since two West Virginia state troopers were killed in the line of duty in Clay County. On Aug. 28, 2012, Trooper Eric Workman and Cpl. Marshall Bailey were shot and...
WTRF
Rounds of rain return for Tuesday across OH and WV
TONIGHT: Certainly a tale of two halves across the Ohio Valley for the start of the week. It was a gorgeous start to the morning with sun-filled skies and warmer air locked in. There were even portions of the valley that saw cloudless skies. That started to change as we went past noon and further into the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance and surface cold front is swinging through, that brought the rounds of heavy rain and flashes of lightning into Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. This will continue on through this evening. It was another toasty day before the rain cooled us off. We maxed out thermometers in the upper 80s. Dew points were well into the upper 60s, meaning it felt very sticky. Reprieve from the mugginess will likely come as we head into mid-week. Scattered showers and storms will be likely into the evening hours and through the overnight period. Tonight, round of rain likely with a stray rumble of thunder possible. Overnight lows will be very warm, sitting in the lower 70s. It stays very muggy into the day tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Forever chemicals’ found in 67 public water supplies
A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey of 279 public water systems in W.Va. found that 67 of those systems had detectable amounts of at least one per- and polyflouroalkyl substance.
wvexplorer.com
Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
WDTV
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
msn.com
Unmotivated to workout? West Virginia is the least active state, according to new findings
WHEELING, (WTRF)-Are you feeling unmotivated when it comes to working out? As it turns out, you’re not alone. A new study deems West Virginia as the least active state in America. “I think the community is so sports forward. That is surprising.”. Ethan Turner, Wheeling YMCA gym regular. “I...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
wchsnetwork.com
CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare. Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state...
wchstv.com
How is recovery going one month after floodwaters devastated Eastern Kentucky?
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — A month after the floodwaters devastated Eastern Kentucky, flood victims are still living in travel trailers or some other temporary housing. They are thankful for the accommodations, but are eager to go home. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office, right now there are 354...
Comments / 0