TONIGHT: Certainly a tale of two halves across the Ohio Valley for the start of the week. It was a gorgeous start to the morning with sun-filled skies and warmer air locked in. There were even portions of the valley that saw cloudless skies. That started to change as we went past noon and further into the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance and surface cold front is swinging through, that brought the rounds of heavy rain and flashes of lightning into Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. This will continue on through this evening. It was another toasty day before the rain cooled us off. We maxed out thermometers in the upper 80s. Dew points were well into the upper 60s, meaning it felt very sticky. Reprieve from the mugginess will likely come as we head into mid-week. Scattered showers and storms will be likely into the evening hours and through the overnight period. Tonight, round of rain likely with a stray rumble of thunder possible. Overnight lows will be very warm, sitting in the lower 70s. It stays very muggy into the day tomorrow.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO