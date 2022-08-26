ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in W.Va. on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped Tuesday in West Virginia after climbing by nearly 30 the previous day. The state’s hospitalization total declined by four to 324 on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total climbed to 328 the previous day after 29 hospitalizations were added.
W.Va. ground beef program ready to hit the market

A new “brand partnership” aims to keep West Virginia beef in West Virginia and make it accessible and affordable for consumers. About 30 farmers have already entered the Mountain State Ground Beef program that will pay producers a premium for their cull cows and give customers locally raised, traceable ground beef. The program is a partnership between Buzz Food Service and West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
West Virginia State
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
West Virginia ranks 46 in the nation for children’s economic well-being

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annie E. Casey Foundation released it’s 2021 national ranking in categories such as economic well-being, education, health, and community in each state.  Recent data from Kids Count was released and out of all fifty states, West Virginia ranked 44th overall, and 46th for children’s economic well-being.  This data is measured […]
WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia. Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:. A. Merante...
Rounds of rain return for Tuesday across OH and WV

TONIGHT: Certainly a tale of two halves across the Ohio Valley for the start of the week. It was a gorgeous start to the morning with sun-filled skies and warmer air locked in. There were even portions of the valley that saw cloudless skies. That started to change as we went past noon and further into the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance and surface cold front is swinging through, that brought the rounds of heavy rain and flashes of lightning into Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. This will continue on through this evening. It was another toasty day before the rain cooled us off. We maxed out thermometers in the upper 80s. Dew points were well into the upper 60s, meaning it felt very sticky. Reprieve from the mugginess will likely come as we head into mid-week. Scattered showers and storms will be likely into the evening hours and through the overnight period. Tonight, round of rain likely with a stray rumble of thunder possible. Overnight lows will be very warm, sitting in the lower 70s. It stays very muggy into the day tomorrow.
Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
POLITICS

