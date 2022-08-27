ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

By Staff report
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more.

The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and global name recognition, many people still aren’t aware of its origins and what the event is all about. Here is a primer on Burning Man:

What is Burning Man?

Don’t call it a “festival.” Burning Man resembles a festival, but the event can better be described as a countercultural arts event spanning about nine days. Burning Man is a surreal, dusty and quirky party in the desert of northwestern Nevada. The event is known for its eccentric displays of art and expression, including fantastical, arty vehicles; towering metallic sculptures; and whatever else its devotees can dream up. Burning Man is also well-known for its more hedonistic aspects, including sex, nudity and drug use.

Why is it called Burning Man?

Burning Man takes its name from a giant, humanesque sculpture that is the centerpiece of the annual event – and changes in appearance year to year. Called The Man, the sculpture is ignited and burned to cap off the event.

What are the origins of Burning Man?

What is now known as “Burning Man” began in 1986 in Baker Beach in San Francisco. Founders Larry Harvey and Jerry James created an event centered on the burning of a human-shaped sculpture. During the 1990s, Burning Man exploded in popularity and was moved to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where it remains.  Briefly, the name was changed to the Black Rock Arts Festival before settling back to “Burning Man.”

What is the purpose of Burning Man?

Burning Man is all about self-expression and the rejection of corporatism and capitalism. The experience of creating and viewing art and living in the moment is Burning Man’s purpose. Attendees famously create a fleeting, self-sustaining community that (theoretically) leaves no trace or trash upon its completion. A key theme of the Burning Man experience is the use of borrowing, bartering and trade in lieu of money exchange.

What happens at Burning Man?

About 80,000 people, known as “Burners,” make the annual trek to a harsh stretch of northwestern Nevada and set up a massive-yet-makeshift encampment dubbed Black Rock City. They build elaborate villages, a medical center, an airport and performance stages. From there it gets weird, but that is the point. Over the course of about nine days, attendees test the limits of self-expression through art, costume and design while building community and what they tout as a kind of utopia. However, the encampment is not without its problems, including drug use, arrests and sexual assaults. Law enforcement officers patroling the area include local deputies and federal agents as well as Burning Man’s volunteer Black Rock Rangers.

What are the 10 principles of Burning Man?

Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey laid out these 10 principles of Burning Man in 2004:

Radical Inclusion : Anyone may be a part of Burning Man. We welcome and respect the stranger. No prerequisites exist for participation in our community.

Gifting : Burning Man is devoted to acts of gift giving. The value of a gift is unconditional. Gifting does not contemplate a return or an exchange for something of equal value.

Decommodification : In order to preserve the spirit of gifting, our community seeks to create social environments that are unmediated by commercial sponsorships, transactions, or advertising. We stand ready to protect our culture from such exploitation. We resist the substitution of consumption for participatory experience.

Radical Self-reliance : Burning Man encourages the individual to discover, exercise and rely on their inner resources.

Radical Self-expression : Radical self-expression arises from the unique gifts of the individual. No one other than the individual or a collaborating group can determine its content. It is offered as a gift to others. In this spirit, the giver should respect the rights and liberties of the recipient.

Communal Effort : Our community values creative cooperation and collaboration. We strive to produce, promote and protect social networks, public spaces, works of art, and methods of communication that support such interaction.

Civic Responsibility : We value civil society. Community members who organize events should assume responsibility for public welfare and endeavor to communicate civic responsibilities to participants. They must also assume responsibility for conducting events in accordance with local, state and federal laws.

Leaving No Trace : Our community respects the environment. We are committed to leaving no physical trace of our activities wherever we gather. We clean up after ourselves and endeavor, whenever possible, to leave such places in a better state than when we found them.

Participation : Our community is committed to a radically participatory ethic. We believe that transformative change, whether in the individual or in society, can occur only through the medium of deeply personal participation. We achieve being through doing. Everyone is invited to work. Everyone is invited to play. We make the world real through actions that open the heart.

Immediacy : Immediate experience is, in many ways, the most important touchstone of value in our culture. We seek to overcome barriers that stand between us and a recognition of our inner selves, the reality of those around us, participation in society, and contact with a natural world exceeding human powers. No idea can substitute for this experience.

Where is Black Rock City?

The temporary city is erected annually about 100 miles northeast of Reno on a "playa" — Spanish for a flat, dry expanse — in the desert. The developed portion includes concentric streets that extend outward from The Man, with the street known as the Esplanade at the center. The city is ringed by villages and theme camps, which are usually a collective of folks with similar interests.

Jean Andrew
3d ago

this is to all the newcomers to Fernley if you have bicycles you need to lock them up cuz this time of year bicycles come up stolen all the time and that's what they use a lot of just for your information

Sarah-jean Jacobs
3d ago

The Staff at RGJ needs to start researching! They have screwed up the history of Burning Man and The Black Rock Arts Association!

Almost Straight
2d ago

And hypocrisy where the wealthy fly in on private planes, set up exclusive private clubs and have drug induced sex parties. Luxury motor homes while the common people look on. So much for the communal spirit.

