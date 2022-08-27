ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GO in the Know: Biden Cancels Some Student Debt, Social Security May Increase & Top Financial News of the Week

By Gary Dudak
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIWRp_0hXhaQx400

We just wrapped up the last full workweek of August, Labor Day is just around the corner, and you know the rest of the year is going to fly by after that. So, take a pause on this lovely Saturday and catch up on some of the biggest financial stories of the week.

The Big Lead: Biden Cancels $10K in Student Loans, $10K More for Pell Grant Borrowers

Just a week before the student loan repayment pause was set to expire on August 31, the Biden administration announced a cancellation of some, but not all, student debt along with new relief — including extending the payment pause through the end of the year.

Read the full story here

Social Security Spotlight: Retirees Could See Monthly Benefits Rise

If you’re retired and receiving Social Security, good news — more money could be on the way! Social Security benefits could increase by as much as $159 a month, according to a new report.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Despite Inflation, Americans Are Spending $314 Per Month on Impulse Purchases

Times are particularly tough right now with inflation driving up prices on everyday goods and a possible recession on the horizon. But none of this is stopping Americans from spending; in fact, it may be making them spend more.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 7 Industries That Are Recession-Proof

These seven industries should see lower unemployment rates than other sectors if the economy falls deeper into a recession.

Read the full story here

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : GO in the Know: Biden Cancels Some Student Debt, Social Security May Increase & Top Financial News of the Week

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Business Economics#Student Loans#Social Security Benefits#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Social Security Spotlight#Americans#Impulse Purchases Times
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days

Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get an Extra $1,900 Next Year

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you might actually be rooting for inflation next month. That’s because the U.S. government will use price data from July, August and September to calculate monthly benefits for next year — and the higher inflation climbs, the bigger the check will be.
HEALTH
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security payments likely to increase by hundreds

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Here's some good news if you are on Social Security. Despite what was recently shared by Senator Lindsey Graham about having to pay more into Social Security and get lower payments in a recent article, the truth is Social Security income is very likely going up for participants.
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
187K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy