ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Crushes Customers With EV Price Increase

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGog4_0hXhaP4L00 Ford increased the price of its all new F-150 Lightning recently. The increase across the model line averaged about $7,000. Ford said it needed this increase because of the rising costs of material needed to build EVs, particularly their batteries. What Ford also did was jeopardize the possibility that the Lightning could storm the pickup SUV market and position itself as the best selling vehicle in the market.

Ford’s additional plans to raise EV prices will hurt the sales of one of its most successful new products. The price of the Mustang Mach-E will jump between $3,000 and $8,000, according to a CNN analysis . The Ford public relations team did what they often do without shame. They buried the information in a press release that included the new colors that will be available in the 2023 model year. Ford management has clearly not put a check on this PR practice.

At the very end of the Mustang Mach-E release was a description of the price changes. “Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the Mustang Mach-E due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions, and will continue to monitor pricing across the model year.” It then listed the new prices.

The method of the announcement aside, the price increase will dent the overwhelming demand for the EV and help its competition This includes the Tesla Model Y, which has already been on the market for two and a half years. It has been highly popular among EV customers.

Ford is stuck in the vice of car price and demand. Keep prices low, and a model can lose money but sell well. Increase prices and undermine demand. Ford is not in an isolated situation. But, since it is in the critical stage of its EV launch, it is particularly vulnerable to the consequences of sharp price increases.

Ford wants to become the leader in the global EV market, as is the case with virtually every large manufacturer in the world. It has just made reaching that goal much more difficult. .

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 69

Dane Daniels
3d ago

All part of the grand plan to eliminate ownership of private vehicles and force you into public transit. As the states ban gasoline cars, they force you into buying EVs you can’t afford.

Reply(2)
28
jredegg
2d ago

The government and the car manufacturers are forcing Americans into EVs they can’t afford! Biden and his criminal regime pray at the alter of Man made global warming, the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people! This hoax will not just cost more than we can afford, it will also cost us our country!

Reply(2)
22
Scott Smith
3d ago

when Henry Ford made the model t he made it affordable for everybody but Ford has forgotten what Henry Ford did to make Ford successful now they're betting on these EV and they keep jacking up the price well it's going to get to the point where people can't afford them like right now and then Ford's going to be SOL and go out doesn't like GM's doing right now and they better not go to the government for a bailout this time hopefully they're denied

Reply(6)
17
Related
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
PC Magazine

EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?

Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Ford F 150#Vehicles#Ev#The Mustang Mach E#Cnn
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Ford’s $1.7 Billion Problem

Ford had net income of $638 million in its most recently completed quarter. It just lost a case which involved the rollover of a F-250 that killed two people in 2014. The cost of the verdict was $1.7 billion in punitive damages. Of course, Ford will appeal the decision, and the sum could come down […]
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

133K+
Followers
88K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy