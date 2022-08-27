ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Shop the Avocado Labor Day 2022 sale and save up to $880 on eco-friendly mattresses

By Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Find huge savings on mattresses and more during the Avocado Labor Day 2022 sale. Reviewed/Avocado

Getting a good night's rest can be hard, but you'll sleep easier on an Avocado mattress knowing your bedding is just as eco-friendly as it is comfy. Avocado's mattress sale should help you rest easy too, and for Labor Day 2022 you can snag discounts and savings galore.

Through Monday , September 12 , Avocado is offering up to $880 off on select mattresses and 10% off sitewide with code LABORDAY . This Labor Day promo code can be applied to any bedding items, which includes Avocado's mattresses, pillows, frames, sheets and more. For example, using the discount code on a queen size Avocado Green mattress will save you $199.90 and get you one of the most sustainable sleepers for just $1,799.10 instead of the typical $1,999 retail price.

Avocado prides itself on being environmentally conscious, so it's no surprise that its Green mattress is the best organic mattresses we've tested . Our testers tried it out and found it to be cool, comfortable and worthy of almost every available mattress certification. With its organic components and safe-manufacturing methods, we found that Avocado followed through on its eco-friendly claims with the Green mattress.

The mattresses aren't the only Avocado sleep essentials that our testers have enjoyed. Avocado's Organic Linen sheets are some of the best in the business this year . They are soft to the touch, highly breathable and certified organic. Plus, like everything on Avocado's website, they are 10% off. Get the sheet set today for just $449.10 for the queen size with discount code LABORDAY , a savings of $49.90.

These sitewide deals won't last forever though. Pick up an organic mattress and other discounted sleep products this Labor Day 2022 before the savings are gone.

