Who has the biggest military? Breaking it down by active and reserve members.

In 2340 BC, Sargon of Akkad, also known as Sargon the Great, created the world’s first professional military , according to the Warfare History Network. Before Sargon modernized the army, Sumerian cities would function with a series of militias. One change Sargon made was incorporating a phalanx that was six men deep with the men in the first line carrying a rectangular shield.

Militaries expanded beyond what Sargon did and now exist all over the world. They’re used to defend their respective countries. Out of all the militaries in the world, which is the biggest?

Who has the biggest military?

According to Statista, the largest military based on active personnel is China . China has 2 million active military personnel as of 2022.

The top 10 largest militaries based on active personnel:

China - 2,000,000 India - 1,450,000 United States - 1,390,000 North Korea - 1,200,000 Russia - 850,000 Pakistan - 640,000 Iran - 575,000 South Korea - 555,000 Vietnam - 470,000 Egypt - 450,000

Who is the richest person in the world?: It's not Jeff Bezos anymore

Despite having the largest active military, China does not have the largest military based on combined active personnel and reserves. According to the World Population Review, Vietnam has the largest active-duty and reserve military at 5,482,000 people .

The top 10 largest militaries based on active personnel and reserves:

Vietnam - 5,482,000 South Korea - 3,699,000 China - 3,355,000 Russian Federation - 3,014,000 India - 2,610,550 United States - 2,233,050 North Korea - 1,880,000 Taiwan - 1,820,000 Brazil - 1,706,500 Pakistan - 1,204,000

Who has the highest IQ ever recorded?: Here's what we know about the world's smartest people

Who has the largest military budget?

According to Statista, the United States has the largest military budget sitting at 801 billion dollars as of 2021.

The top 10 largest military budgets, in US dollars:

United States - 801 billion China - 293 billion India - 76.6 billion United Kingdom - 68.4 billion Russia - 65.9 billion France - 56.6 billion Germany - 56 billion Saudi Arabia - 55.6 billion Japan - 54.1 billion South Korea - 50.2 billion

Just Curious?: We're here to help answer life's everyday questions

Who has the most powerful military?

According to Statista, the most powerful military in the world is the United States military . Statista uses an index with 50 different factors such as military might to budget to give each country a score.

The top eight most powerful militaries as of January 2022:

United States Russia China India Japan South Korea France United Kingdom

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who has the biggest military? Breaking it down by active and reserve members.