ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A man found dinosaur bones in his yard. It could lead to largest skeleton ever found in Europe

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Paleontologists in Portugal may have unearthed the largest dinosaur remains ever discovered in Europe.

Where did they find them? In a man’s backyard.

The University of Lisbon, in Portugal, said in a press release Wednesday that its researchers, along with researchers from Spain, spent over a week earlier this month excavating the massive skeletal remains of a dinosaur believed to be a brachiosaurus sauropod.

The brachiosaurus stood on four legs and used its extremely long neck to eat from tall trees. It roamed the earth for more than 140 million years, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178Yjg_0hXha5kI00
A team of Portuguese and Spanish paleontologists at the paleontological site in Monte Agudo, Pombal (Portugal). Photo courtesy of Instituto Dom Luiz (Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon) (Portugal).

The creature discovered likely lived 100 to 160 million years ago and measured roughly 39 feet tall and 82 feet long, the researchers said.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

The real Loch Ness monster?: Researchers make unusual freshwater fossil find.

The colossal discovery had been years in the making. The property owner in Pombal, Portugal stumbled upon fossil fragments in his yard while doing construction work in 2017, researchers said. Researchers began their initial work that year.

The excavation team was impressed by how intact they found the remains, Elisabete Malafaia, a University of Lisbon researcher, said in the university’s press release. “It is not usual to find all the ribs of an animal like this, let alone in this position, maintaining their original anatomical position," she said. "This mode of preservation is relatively uncommon in the fossil record of dinosaurs, in particular sauropods, from the Portuguese Upper Jurassic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4rFg_0hXha5kI00
The excavation campaign at the Monte Agudo paleontological site (Pombal, Portugal). Photo courtesy of Instituto Dom Luiz (Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon) (Portugal).

Drought fossils: 'Very distinct' dinosaur tracks made 113 million years ago revealed by severe Texas drought

Only the ribs and vertebrae have come to light so far, but the paleontologists believe the rest of the skeleton may be buried nearby. Future excavations will tell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A man found dinosaur bones in his yard. It could lead to largest skeleton ever found in Europe

Comments / 5

Related
CNET

Guy Finds Remains of Giant Dinosaur in Yard, and They Could Set a Record

An unassuming backyard in central Portugal has turned into an excavation site for the remains of what could be a record-setting dinosaur. The excitement started in 2017, when a guy in the city of Pombal spotted fragments of fossilized bones while digging up his garden to construct an extension. He contacted researchers with the stunning find, and since then, paleontologists have been busy at the site unearthing fossilized fragments of what they believe could be the largest sauropod found in Europe yet.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
BBC
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dinosaur Bones#Europe#Skeleton#The University Of Lisbon#Spanish
allthatsinteresting.com

Roman Mosaic Featuring Life-Sized Depictions Of Hercules Found Inside A 1,900-Year-Old Bathhouse

According to mythology, Hercules was the son of Zeus, king of the gods in ancient Greece, and a mortal woman named Alcmene. Though he was blessed with both divine parentage and peerless strength, Hercules’ life took a fateful turn when he suddenly snapped and murdered his wife in a fit of rage. He then sought counsel with the Oracles of Apollo at Delphi, who told him to go to Tiryns and complete a series of extraordinary tasks that would be given to him by King Eurystheus. In order to atone for his crime, Hercules would spend the next 12 years completing the 12 Labors he was given, which included arduous challenges like slaying the great beasts of the ancient world.
RELIGION
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
DOPE Quick Reads

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
CNET

Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina

A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Treasure trove of gold and jewels recovered from a 366-year-old shipwreck in the Bahamas

A treasure trove of gold coins, gemstones and jewels was recently uncovered at a 366-year-old Spanish shipwreck. In an effort to conserve what's left of the ship and its prized cargo, an international team of preservationists and underwater archaeologists has been working to recover objects from the shipwreck, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean about 43 miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of the Bahamas.
CHINA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

587K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy