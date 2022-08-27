NC State (-11.5) Last meeting: NC State 34, East Carolina 6 — August 31, 2019. Current streak: NC State, 2 (2018-19) There was a time when the East Carolina Pirates used to make the ACC walk the plank every September. From 2013 to 2016, East Carolina tackled six consecutive ACC opponents — North Carolina twice, Virginia Tech twice, and NC State twice. But suddenly, the Pirates’ ACC dominance subsided in 2016 after toppling the Wolfpack 33-30 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. They search for their first win over the conference since that day.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO