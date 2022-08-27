Read full article on original website
Input sought on closing Binghamton schools
The Binghamton City School District is scheduling additional public forums as it continues to mull over whether to close one of its elementary schools.
Ithaca Author Megan Shull Publishes Newest Novel
ITHACA, NY (WENY) -- Author Megan Shull is celebrating the launch of her latest novel with a community event in Ithaca on September 13th. Billion Dollar Girl is Shull's sixth novel. She holds a doctorate from Cornell University, where she said she focused on helping kids build resilience - a theme she carries through her writing.
Downtown Revitalization Meeting Taking Place in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about revitalizing downtown Ithaca. The downtown Ithaca alliance will be holding a community input session on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Tompkins County Public Library. The city and other community organizations are working together on an application for the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program.
End of Summer Jamboree returns to Brand Park
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dozens came out to Brand Park Sunday afternoon for the park's End of Season Jamboree. From noon until 5 p.m., a celebration for the end of the summer concert series in Elmira. There was face painting, food, live music, and plenty of other activities for families to enjoy. The 2022 celebration honored 20 years of work from the Brand Park Beautification Committee. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 prevented the all-volunteer committee from hosting summer events at the park.
Stop the Violence & Family Affairs host community event at Grove Park
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In a combined effort with multiple organizations, and local businesses, Stop the Violence and Family Affairs hosted an afternoon of family fun with food and giveaways. According to Sean White, one of the hosts with Family Affairs, the idea of the event was to bring families together and have a day […]
Strong Kids Safe Kids Festival returns to Chemung Co.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flock to Chemung County starting Saturday morning for the return of the Strong Kids Safe Kids Event. First responders and an array of organizations were at the County Fairgrounds with something for the whole family. The event is a health and safety fair...
Residents of Waverly Invited to Share Town Revitalization Ideas
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) - Residents of the village of Waverly are invited to come share their ideas to revitalize their town. The village of Waverly will be holding a public meeting Tuesday evening at 6 PM at village hall. The village is in the process of applying to receive a...
Elmira's Economic Opportunity Program to Hold Child's COVID Vaccine Clinic
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira's Economic Opportunity Program (EOP) in partnership with the Chemung County Health Department will be holding a children's COVID vaccine clinic. The clinic will take place Thursday September 15th from 1 to 6 PM at the Ernie Davis Community Center on Baldwin Street in Elmira. First...
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex to host benefit tournaments
The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is teaming up with Molina Healthcare to host a soccer, football, and field hockey tournament on Sunday, September 18th.
Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest
I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
$3 movie tickets at Regal Arnot Mall this Labor Day weekend
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – If you don’t have any plans this Labor Day weekend, movie tickets will be sold for just $3 at Regal Arnot Mall this Saturday, Sept. 3. For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” […]
Binghamton Porchfest 2022 Was A Smash Hit With Huge Crowds Mingling Among the Performances.
Smoke and Honey with Ukrainian singers(Photo by Nehemiah A. Wood) Whether you've been to Binghamton Porchfest (2022), just went for your first time, or have never gone, I can tell you that Sunday, August 28th is a day I will remember for a long time.
New pizza restaurant to celebrate grand opening in Endwell
A brand new pizza restaurant is coming to Endwell at 3003 Watson Boulevard. "Taylors' Pizza House" is set to celebrate it's grand opening on Wednesday, August 31st.
Pet of the Week: Levi and Lydia, Pawz and Purrz
(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a pair of lovable pups from Pawz and Purrz in Painted Post. Levi and Lydia are approximately 5 years old and are a bonded pair. Levi is said to be a great snuggler who is content lounging around, while Lydia is more independent and feisty.
Meet Tootsie, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Tootsie, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Human Society & SPCA!. Tootsie is a three-month-old female Labrador retriever and boxer mix who is searching for a gentle, patient owner with a relaxed lifestyle. Due to her shy and timid nature, it is recommended she go to a home with children 10 years old and older who can respect the fact that she may need some time to open up. She does well with other dogs and cats.
Watkins Glen, NY USA
I was hiking in Watkins Glen NY on the gorge trail with my grandparents and boyfriend after camping out in the state park. While halfway through the trail my boyfriend had come walking up to me with this cute little heart in his hand that he had found on the trail where there is a gorgeous view.
From the Desk of the Village of Owego Mayor
Owego Family, I wanted to take some time to write to you as summer is winding down. We at the village have been busy the past few months. The village board was able to pass our new budget and stay under the 2% tax cap; we came in at a 1.8% increase, even with the challenging inflation and rising costs. We have held our sewer rates steady for four years now, with no increase. Around the village, things have been busy.
Winter Storage Requests in Chemung County to Begin September 7th
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County will begin taking reservation requests for winter storage beginning September 7th. Storage space is available for rent from October 15th through April 15th, 2023. The fee is determined by the length of the item being stores (RV/boat/vehicle length plus the length of the trailer).
Update on home demolition in downtown Bolivar
BRCS Superintendent makes statement, read air quality analysis. Just over a month ago, a private home was demolished in the village of Bolivar, causing concerns of asbestos contamination at a nearby school and grocery store. Village code enforcement officer Bill Moyer told the Wellsville Sun that he alerted the NYS Department of Labor after the property owner disobeyed his “stop-work” order.
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Elmira Express
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - High school football in the Southern Tier is right around the corner with some teams in Sections IV and V kicking off their seasons this Friday. We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Elmira Express. Elmira is set to kick off their season...
