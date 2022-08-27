ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Live music, yoga fill Mount Pleasant Towne Centre's fall calendar

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready for September with a calendar full of activities. Several events are returning, such as Live Under the Oaks and Paws on the Patio. Play Dayz, an event geared towards kids, will continue throughout the fall on the first Tuesday of each month. Fitness fanatics can burn off some steam at the Fall SWEAT series with Athleta.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00

Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Society
Summerville, SC
Society
County
Berkeley County, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Creativity#Stress#Coloring Pages#Cane Bay Library
The Post and Courier

King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
idesignarch.com

A Charleston-Style Beach House Puts a Twist on Tradition

The quiet beauty of Kiawah Island, South Carolina is the idyllic setting for this charming ocean view beach house. Inspired by pre-revolutionary Charleston homes, the old-new house is an interpretation of tradition in a modern fresh way. Maresca & Associates and Cortney Bishop Design were enlisted to create a timeless...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
cosmosmariners.com

3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry

Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience Comes to Charleston

The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience is coming to the Holy City from September 16th through the 24th, 2022. The event will be held at The Ashley (1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley). Fever, the event organizers, describe The Haunted Tavern as “an immersive cocktail experience run...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

New tenants coming to Moncks Corner Marketplace

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Interview with Paige McKnight, SCGSSM Student

The following is an interview, provided by the Williamsburg County School District Office of Public Relations, of Paige McKnight, who was accepted in the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. Q: What do you like best about the Governor's School so far?. A: The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Boy, 8, finds huge shark tooth fossil while on SC vacation

(AP) – Riley Gracely and his family were looking around the piles of dirt and gravel at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville when he saw something that looked like a tooth. The 8-year-old Lebanon, Pennsylvania, boy started digging in the soil, clay and gravel and pulled out a huge fossilized tooth from the long-extinct angustiden […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy