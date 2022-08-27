Read full article on original website
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
The Post and Courier
Live music, yoga fill Mount Pleasant Towne Centre's fall calendar
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready for September with a calendar full of activities. Several events are returning, such as Live Under the Oaks and Paws on the Patio. Play Dayz, an event geared towards kids, will continue throughout the fall on the first Tuesday of each month. Fitness fanatics can burn off some steam at the Fall SWEAT series with Athleta.
The Post and Courier
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
charlestondaily.net
Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
charlestondaily.net
Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00
Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater.
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
iheart.com
City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
Charleston County Parks Holiday Festival of Lights sneak peek
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry runners can get a sneak peek at Charleston County Park’s Holiday Festival of Lights on November 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale for Charleston County Parks’ Holiday Festival of Lights Run and Walk. The event offers a 2-mile-long loop through the Holiday Festival of Lights display at James […]
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
The Post and Courier
Broadway actor Ciaran Sheehan to perform in Georgetown, Pawleys Island fundraisers
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Acclaimed Broadway actor Ciaran Sheehan, from sold out performances at Carnegie Hall, will be performing Sept. 16 and 17 in Georgetown County to support the local nonprofit Carolina Human Reinvestment. Since his Broadway debut in "Les Miserables" and playing the role of The Phantom in "The...
idesignarch.com
A Charleston-Style Beach House Puts a Twist on Tradition
The quiet beauty of Kiawah Island, South Carolina is the idyllic setting for this charming ocean view beach house. Inspired by pre-revolutionary Charleston homes, the old-new house is an interpretation of tradition in a modern fresh way. Maresca & Associates and Cortney Bishop Design were enlisted to create a timeless...
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
iheart.com
FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
holycitysinner.com
The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience Comes to Charleston
The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience is coming to the Holy City from September 16th through the 24th, 2022. The event will be held at The Ashley (1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley). Fever, the event organizers, describe The Haunted Tavern as “an immersive cocktail experience run...
counton2.com
New tenants coming to Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.
The Post and Courier
Interview with Paige McKnight, SCGSSM Student
The following is an interview, provided by the Williamsburg County School District Office of Public Relations, of Paige McKnight, who was accepted in the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. Q: What do you like best about the Governor's School so far?. A: The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science...
Boy, 8, finds huge shark tooth fossil while on SC vacation
(AP) – Riley Gracely and his family were looking around the piles of dirt and gravel at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville when he saw something that looked like a tooth. The 8-year-old Lebanon, Pennsylvania, boy started digging in the soil, clay and gravel and pulled out a huge fossilized tooth from the long-extinct angustiden […]
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
