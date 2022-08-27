ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

50-unit townhome project proposed at former Blackbaud stadium site on Daniel Island

By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives

MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - SC Capital Properties, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE SC Capital Properties, LLC will apply to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management to amend a permit to modify an existing dock on the AIWW at 814 Conquest Avenue, Sullivans Island, Charleston County, SC. Comments will be received by SCDHEC OCRM at 1362 McMillan Avenue - Suite 400, Charleston SC, 29405, until September 9, 2022. AD# 2020289.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance

Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
cosmosmariners.com

3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry

Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Blackbaud#Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Post And Courier#Publix#Moncks Corner Marketplace#Charl
The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

AgentOwned Realty’s Moncks Corer Office Welcomes Marianna Grall

Marianna Grall has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Moncks Corner office located at 219 North US Highway 52. A member of the top-producing Unlocking Dreams Team, Marianna recently moved with her husband to South Carolina from Washington State, by way of the US Navy. Since relocating here, Marianna has fallen in love with the Charleston area and is approaching the Southern food, warm weather and her new career in real estate with enthusiasm. Away from work, she practices Jiu Jitsu and Olympic weightlifting and notes the National Down Syndrome Society as her favorite nonprofit organization.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WCBD Count on 2

Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property

Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Heavy rainfall closes roads, dumps water across Charleston region

Heavy rainfall blanketed the Charleston area Aug. 29, flooding dozens of roads and dumping as much as 4 inches of water in some parts of the region. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had accumulated downtown by 4 p.m., Meteorologist Brian Adam said. In parts of North Charleston, the number was closer to 4 inches.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy