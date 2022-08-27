ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVM

Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge. According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

NAACP leaders call on Department of Justice to investigate Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA — NAACP leaders during a press conference Friday said they're seeking accountability and believe a federal investigation is needed to reach their goal. They raised concerns about the number of Black men shot by Atlanta Police officers in recent years where the investigations remain open, prosecutors haven't resolved the cases, or the civil rights organizations leaders believe excessive force was used but officers weren't held accountable.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Wallet-snatcher sought by sheriff’s office

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a wallet-snatching. On Aug. 23, an unknown female was caught on store surveillance cameras taking a wallet from a victim’s shopping cart at the Publix Super Market at 100 Glenda Trace in Newnan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Black Man Awarded $100 Million After Atlanta Police Left Him Paralyzed

A Black man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer left him paralyzed. On July 10, 2018, Jerry Blasingame, 66, was panhandling near the on-ramp of I-20 on the west side of the Atlanta when he was approached by officer J. Grubbs.
11Alive

Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Clayton County man sentenced to 15 years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man pled guilty to one count of human trafficking by solicitation. Gregory Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, including a minimum of five in prison. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry. Benoit’s conviction comes as part of an investigation...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette court: Murder conviction for Jermaine Harmon with life sentence

The four-day murder trial of Fayetteville resident Jermaine Alfonso Harmon concluded Aug. 25, with Harmon found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault, and sentenced to life in prison. District Attorney Marie Broder said Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Harmon, 49, to life in prison plus five years...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Police looking for missing teenager

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old. They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that was the last pace...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man arrested for shooting his brother in Riverdale

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for killing his brother in Riverdale, according to police. Clayton County Police officers responded to a residence on Flint River Road in Riverside shortly after 3:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Demond Snider, who was shot to death.
RIVERDALE, GA
