Atlanta NAACP requests federal investigation of city's police department
The Georgia chapter of the NAACP held a press conference recently with members of the Atlanta chapter requesting the Department of Justice investigate the Atlanta Police Department. Their announcement followed the decision from special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis that the officers involved in the case of Rayshard Brooks death would not...
WTVM
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge. According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:
'He is irreplaceable and will be missed' | APD mourns loss of patrol horse Hercules
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved patrol horse. APD said Hercules, 18, passed away Friday after being rushed to Athens for emergency surgery. Hercules, a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross, served on APD's Mounted Patrol Unit for 16 years. APD described Hercules as a "half...
Missing Lithonia K-9 found with gunshot wound, had to be put down, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
fox5atlanta.com
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
Newnan Times-Herald
Wallet-snatcher sought by sheriff’s office
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a wallet-snatching. On Aug. 23, an unknown female was caught on store surveillance cameras taking a wallet from a victim’s shopping cart at the Publix Super Market at 100 Glenda Trace in Newnan.
Atlanta Daily World
Black Man Awarded $100 Million After Atlanta Police Left Him Paralyzed
A Black man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer left him paralyzed. On July 10, 2018, Jerry Blasingame, 66, was panhandling near the on-ramp of I-20 on the west side of the Atlanta when he was approached by officer J. Grubbs.
Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
CBS 46
Clayton County man sentenced to 15 years in prison
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man pled guilty to one count of human trafficking by solicitation. Gregory Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, including a minimum of five in prison. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry. Benoit’s conviction comes as part of an investigation...
‘Very high consequences:’ Fulton DA makes significant progress on 2 high-profile cases
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday that her office has made great strides on two high-profile cases. In the first of those cases, authorities have arrested 26 gang members accused of targeting celebrities. The 220 count indictment says more than two dozen people...
New film on 2017 Cobb Co. bank holdup shines light on veterans’ mental health
It was the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road in Cobb County that Brian-Brown Easley decided to walk into July 7, 2017. For the 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran, it would be where his life would end hours later. Easley passed a note to the teller that he had...
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
The Citizen Online
Fayette court: Murder conviction for Jermaine Harmon with life sentence
The four-day murder trial of Fayetteville resident Jermaine Alfonso Harmon concluded Aug. 25, with Harmon found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault, and sentenced to life in prison. District Attorney Marie Broder said Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Harmon, 49, to life in prison plus five years...
Clayton County Police looking for missing teenager
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old. They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person. Officers learned that was the last pace...
Hall County Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing teen’s safety
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl reported missing Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Mika Bowden, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 25 walking west on...
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of crimes against Atlanta celebrities, Fulton DA says
ATLANTA — There were 26 people arrested in connection to gang-related activity in metro Atlanta; many incidents are connected to well-known celebrities in the city, according to the Fulton District Attorney on Monday. DA Fani Willis, announced that they are formally bringing RICO charges against the "Drug Rich Gang."
CBS 46
Man arrested for shooting his brother in Riverdale
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for killing his brother in Riverdale, according to police. Clayton County Police officers responded to a residence on Flint River Road in Riverside shortly after 3:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Demond Snider, who was shot to death.
