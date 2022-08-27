ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Despite moratorium Strain of the the Earth allowed to continue THC sales

When Minnesota passed legislation to allow for the sale of hemp-derived THC gummies and drinks with a small amount of THC, Strains of the Earth owner Jim Cramond began selling the products. His business, which solely sells cannabis products, opened its brick and mortar store in part of an old...
JORDAN, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Abeler, Limmer respond after sex-offender escapes in shopping mall

ST. PAUL, MN – Senate committee chairs Jim Abeler and Warren Limmer released statements following a report that a convicted sex-offender escaped from his supervised group at River Hills Mall in Mankato last week. The 31-year-old man was described as “mentally ill and dangerous” by police. “We...
MANKATO, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

MNDOT puts Highway 61 Corridor project concepts on display for Hastings

Highway 61 could look much different in the coming years, according to concepts presented by the Minnesota Department of Transportation at an open house last week. Roundabouts, a median through town and fewer access points to side streets were some of the concepts. Probably the most drastic change would be...
HASTINGS, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Savage, MN
Savage, MN
Government
Bring Me The News

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
MINNESOTA STATE
lifeinminnesota.com

Lake Minnetonka: A Complete Visitor’s Guide to This Beautiful Lake

Lake Minnetonka is an extra large lake that runs throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This lake has thirty bays, sixteen interconnecting lakes, thirty-one interlacing channels, and one hundred and twenty-five miles of shoreline. Talk about a big lake!. Keep this complete visitor guide readily available as you plan out...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Update: Missing St. Peter patient located

UPDATE: Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient Jesse Nikolas Rowland has been located. Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement. He was placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital, according to police. The Mankato Department of Public Safety thanked...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

5 die in two Twin Cities crashes Friday and Sunday

(Ham Lake, MN) -- A man and two young children are dead after a head-on collision north of the Twin Cities in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an S-U-V crossed the median and crashed into a pickup pulling a trailer. Deputies say the man driving the S-U-V and a toddler passenger were killed. An infant was airlifted to a hospital and later died. A third passenger, a juvenile, is in critical condition and a woman is listed in serious condition. The report says two men in the pickup had minor injuries.
HAM LAKE, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

