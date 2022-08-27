Clear the shelters: Find your fur-ever friend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– KSN News is partnering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS), the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS), NBC and Telemundo to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.
From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GBHS, 151 S. 281 Highway , and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St , become a “furever” friend to an adoptable pet.Wichita leash laws exist to protect the community
At the GBHS, all adoption fees will be waived.
You must have an approved application to adopt a pet at the GBHS. To get pre-approved, click here .
At the KHS, adult dogs (6 months or older) and kittens (11 months and younger) will cost $25. Adult cats will be “pick your price.”
Animals adopted from the KHS will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
