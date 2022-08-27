ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Clear the shelters: Find your fur-ever friend

By Andrea Herrera
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fxh0R_0hXhYGnQ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– KSN News is partnering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS), the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS), NBC and Telemundo to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GBHS, 151 S. 281 Highway , and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St , become a “furever” friend to an adoptable pet.

Wichita leash laws exist to protect the community

At the GBHS, all adoption fees will be waived.

You must have an approved application to adopt a pet at the GBHS. To get pre-approved, click here .

At the KHS, adult dogs (6 months or older) and kittens (11 months and younger) will cost $25. Adult cats will be “pick your price.”

Animals adopted from the KHS will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Water Lantern Festival in Wichita Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a Water Lantern Festival at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness,” reads the description of the Water Lantern Festival. Timeline: 5 p.m. — Gates open 5-8:30 p.m. — Food trucks open, and music plays 6:30 p.m. — Guests can begin […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Pets & Animals
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
KAKE TV

After a week home, Jones family shares update

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been over a week now since the Jones family returned to their home in Nickerson, Kansas and we're now learning about what's coming next for them. It's been a little over a week since Amy and Ava have been back home and while they're happy to be back, the toll on both of them is hard to miss.
NICKERSON, KS
KSN News

Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

McPherson High School released from lockdown

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday due to a report of a subject with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Update at 3:03 p.m. The McPherson Police Department said on Facebook at 3:03 p.m., “McPherson Police and McPherson County Sheriff’s Deputies have completed the […]
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shelters#The Kansas Humane Society#Nbc#Telemundo#Khs#N Hillside St#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Wichita to get two more Dutch Bros locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is getting two new Dutch Bros locations. Dutch Bros is a drive-through coffee chain that has been open since 1992. They offer many different types of drinks and baked goods, including smoothies, energy drinks, tea, soda, muffins, and even granola bars. One of the new Dutch Bros will be located […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

ICT Block Party Food Trucks, Vendor Booths, Music and Car Show

ICT Block Party is a festival on September 24th, 2022. This outdoor party is FREE for all ages in Wichita. This event will have food trucks, vendor market, car show, kids activities and music by DJ Candence. The Merch market will feature Shade Lane Boutique, Sultry Bead Works by Kashea...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Calls to crisis line go up in Sedgwick County following 988 rollout

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Calls routed to Sedgwick County’s crisis center via national suicide hotlines went up nearly 30% percent during the first month of the new 988 hotline. In mid-July, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line replaced the 10-digit national suicide prevention lifeline around the U.S. The goal of the new number is to provide a crisis line for mental health […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KAKE TV

'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first thing you notice is the smile. As you drive up to Woodland United Methodist Church, there’s Valecia Scribner, the pastor, standing on the sidewalk, waiting to greet you. She accompanies you inside and explains that it might be a bit toasty because of the underperforming air conditioning. Which is fitting because Scribner’s and the church’s most defining characteristic is warmth.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Gun found at West High following tip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gun was recovered at West High School in Wichita. The school district says they received a tip that a student may have brought a gun to school Monday morning. The accused student was removed from class, and a gun was recovered. The student has been taken into custody. A district […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Have you seen this bird? Andover Police hope so

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Andover Police Department is trying to help a citizen find a lost bird. The Indian Ring-Neck Parakeet (pictured above) has been missing since Sunday, August 21st. He's been unable to fly, due to an unfortunate accident involving a wheelchair several years ago. The bird has...
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Salina man selling two extremely rare cars

It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Avenue Art Days ends after eight years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From unique interpretations of Wichita’s iconic symbol to the prominently displayed “Wichitkitty,” if you look closely, you can find 108 colorful murals throughout a three-mile stretch of Douglas Ave. from Washington to Oliver. “I did my first mural with Avenue Art Days in 2017, actually just a block down the road,” […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy