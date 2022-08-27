Read full article on original website
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Vicki Hurt is a Midland native who has been flying since the 70s. "I think all our times in the air have been great, it just opens doors to go places you’ve never imagined," Hurt said. This airpark in her hometown holds a special place...
What's Happening in Our Area
Matt Farmer gets elected officer of The Cotton Board LAMESA - Dawson County cotton producer Matt Farmer recently elected treasurer of The Cotton Board during its annual meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz. Frida Kahlo exhibition open at the Museum of the Southwest in Midland MIDLAND - Traveling internationally since the first showing in 2009, “Frida Kahlo — Her Photos” have hit 20 different cities. Now…
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Odessa, Midland – 8-29-22
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Odessa and Midland due to very strong, 60 MPH winds that are capable of producing damage to roofing, siding, and trees. Please seek shelter indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Midlander found unconscious in submerged truck, charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and veered off the roadway where he reportedly passed out. Justin Swank, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a […]
Why was the Best Western in Midland condemned, and what next
The Best Western and Days Inn hotels in Valley Plaza, 5217 and 5221 Bay City Road, have been condemned by the City of Midland. A letter dated August 25 from Steve Tagglauer in charge of Midland’s main building was provided to hotel owner Bhavin B Patel of SUBH Hospitality, Inc. and LABH Hospitality, Inc. to the Daily News by the city attorney’s office.
Tahoka ISD lockdown lifted after ‘incident’ near school
TAHOKA, Texas — Tahoka ISD was placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon due to “an incident located near the school,” according to a social media post. The lockdown was lifted just before 5:00 p.m., the school said. Tahoka High School posted that students were safe and the lockdown was a “safety precaution.” EverythingLubbock.com reached out […]
Hobbs woman shot by stray bullets through wall
In the wee early morning hours of Aug. 21, Hobbs Police were called to an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of East Marland in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman lying in a bedroom bleeding from her abdomen and leg, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
MPD searching for suspect accused of forcing woman into car
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a wanted suspect. According to MPD, on August 28, a woman was seen walking in the 3300 block of Dentcrest toward Wadley Avenue when a man driving a solver sedan approached her and forced her into the front seat […]
DPS investigating alcohol as factor in Levelland ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus. The […]
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
