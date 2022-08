Matt Farmer gets elected officer of The Cotton Board LAMESA - Dawson County cotton producer Matt Farmer recently elected treasurer of The Cotton Board during its annual meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz. Frida Kahlo exhibition open at the Museum of the Southwest in Midland MIDLAND - Traveling internationally since the first showing in 2009, “Frida Kahlo — Her Photos” have hit 20 different cities. Now…

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO