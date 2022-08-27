ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Mayfield's comments add spark to Browns-Panthers Week 1 game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has ignited what was already expected to be an emotionally charged Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns following the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night. “I’m going to (expletive) them up,” Mayfield said of the Browns, according to what Frelund said on a podcast. Frelund, who works as a analytics analyst for the NFL Network, shared a story during the “Around the NFL” podcast with Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal about a brief conversation she had with Mayfield at Bank of America Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC

