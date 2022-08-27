ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaines County, TX

Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours

Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
Hobbs woman shot by stray bullets through wall

In the wee early morning hours of Aug. 21, Hobbs Police were called to an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of East Marland in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman lying in a bedroom bleeding from her abdomen and leg, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Lea County jury finds Henderson not guilty in triple murder case

LOVINGTON — On Monday Bishop Henderson III was found not guilty in the triple murder trial that began 19 days ago. In 2019, Henderson was arrested and charged in the shooting deaths Kalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs, Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee-Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., and the injuring of four others at a house party in Hobbs where he was a DJ.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Lamesa, Seminole – 8-28-22

A line of severe thunderstorms has been located in the northern Basin, tracking to the South at 35 MPH. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing very strong, 60 MPH wind gusts which could damage roofing, siding, and trees. Please take shelter indoors and avoid being near windows as this storm passes.
