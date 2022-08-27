Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Raiders Duo Leading Abilene Christian Into '22
The former Red Raiders coordinator and quarterback are leading ACU in its effort to get back on track.
The Texas Tech Team That You Should Be Following
Sports fans are weird. They tend to travel in packs of different sizes. Some truly love the sport, others have family or friends involved. I could see myself becoming a huge volleyball fan. There's TONS of drama on the court. There are leaps and dives and slams and botched serves and so much more. I actually was in a volleyball league at one time and trust me, the players take it just as seriously as the ones on the football field.
Texas Tech Football Says a West Texas Storm Is Coming
If there's one thing that new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and his football program know how to do, it's creating hype. The Ric Flair GIFs, the coaches buying into the cactus emoji trend, and their infectious personalities all merge into an unstoppable machine of excitement. Add in an incredible social media team, and Texas Tech football feels like a contender.
Tahoka ISD lockdown lifted after ‘incident’ near school
TAHOKA, Texas — Tahoka ISD was placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon due to “an incident located near the school,” according to a social media post. The lockdown was lifted just before 5:00 p.m., the school said. Tahoka High School posted that students were safe and the lockdown was a “safety precaution.” EverythingLubbock.com reached out […]
Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
Johnson Street in Big Spring from E. 3rd to E. 4th Street to be permanently closed
BIG SPRING, Texas — Johnson Street in Big Spring from E. 3rd to E. 4th Street will be permanently closed as the City of Big Spring prepares for construction on Reunion Park. There will be temporary fencing placed in the area until construction is complete. People can reach out...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
South Plains rain totals, and more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain was widespread yesterday, with some areas receiving from one to two inches of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post. A similar set up should result in more storms, rain, and lightning, this afternoon and evening. The severe weather...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Odessa, Midland – 8-29-22
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Odessa and Midland due to very strong, 60 MPH winds that are capable of producing damage to roofing, siding, and trees. Please seek shelter indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Public Safety responded to multiple crashes involving two semi-trucks and eight other vehicles on Hwy 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou. The semi-truck drivers had stopped on the roadway during the storm while visibility was poor, the DPS said in a statement. Other vehicles...
Midland Teacher Adoption Program applications now open
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Chamber of Commerce has officially opened its applications for the 2022-2023 Teacher Adoption Program. Through T.A.P, families, small groups, and individuals can “adopt” a teacher from October to May. In a recent news release, the Teacher Adoption Program was started in 2018, and since its inception, several Midland ISD […]
Power outages, special weather statement Sunday night in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather led to areas of flooding in Lubbock along with downed power lines and power outages Sunday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., more than 3,500 homes or businesses were without power according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map. The number had been higher at one point. At 5:35 p.m., […]
Lubbock Homeowners Without Power for Longest Time-Frame Ever
The rain we got over the weekend was nice, but having the power knocked out for that long was a tad aggravating. If you don't live in Lubbock or you were in a coma this past Sunday, it rained. A lot. I was scared my car was going to stall out on the South Loop and Quaker. Granted, the rain didn't last too long, but while it was here it came down hard.
All New Seize The Deal This Week With $60 Midland/Odessa Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards For $30
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am Friday morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. Available: 09/02/2022 09:00AM. Texas...
LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event
This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
