ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loop, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Texas Tech Football Says a West Texas Storm Is Coming

If there's one thing that new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and his football program know how to do, it's creating hype. The Ric Flair GIFs, the coaches buying into the cactus emoji trend, and their infectious personalities all merge into an unstoppable machine of excitement. Add in an incredible social media team, and Texas Tech football feels like a contender.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?

Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Loop, TX
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Toasted Yolk Cafe Is Weeks Away From Opening in Lubbock

Get ready for a boozy breakfast and/or brunch in Lubbock. Lubbock is just weeks away from a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opening their doors. The Toasted Yolk Cafe will be launching their first location in Lubbock in the old Panera Bread location at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue. The Toasted...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Lions#Longhorns#Christ The King#American Football#Bear Chesley
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Homeowners Without Power for Longest Time-Frame Ever

The rain we got over the weekend was nice, but having the power knocked out for that long was a tad aggravating. If you don't live in Lubbock or you were in a coma this past Sunday, it rained. A lot. I was scared my car was going to stall out on the South Loop and Quaker. Granted, the rain didn't last too long, but while it was here it came down hard.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox34.com

South Plains rain totals, and more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain was widespread yesterday, with some areas receiving from one to two inches of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post. A similar set up should result in more storms, rain, and lightning, this afternoon and evening. The severe weather...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
KCBD

Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event

This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy