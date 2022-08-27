Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Raiders Duo Leading Abilene Christian Into '22
The former Red Raiders coordinator and quarterback are leading ACU in its effort to get back on track.
Texas Tech Football Says a West Texas Storm Is Coming
If there's one thing that new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and his football program know how to do, it's creating hype. The Ric Flair GIFs, the coaches buying into the cactus emoji trend, and their infectious personalities all merge into an unstoppable machine of excitement. Add in an incredible social media team, and Texas Tech football feels like a contender.
Texas Tech Bringing Back Raider Walk This Season Under Joey McGuire
Raider Walk gives the fans up close access to the team, creating a much needed atmosphere on game days.
Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?
Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
The Toasted Yolk Cafe Is Weeks Away From Opening in Lubbock
Get ready for a boozy breakfast and/or brunch in Lubbock. Lubbock is just weeks away from a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opening their doors. The Toasted Yolk Cafe will be launching their first location in Lubbock in the old Panera Bread location at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue. The Toasted...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
Lubbock Homeowners Without Power for Longest Time-Frame Ever
The rain we got over the weekend was nice, but having the power knocked out for that long was a tad aggravating. If you don't live in Lubbock or you were in a coma this past Sunday, it rained. A lot. I was scared my car was going to stall out on the South Loop and Quaker. Granted, the rain didn't last too long, but while it was here it came down hard.
Security Camera Captures Crazy Lightning Strike On 31st Street In Lubbock
Lubbock definitely got some crazy weather yesterday. It's hard to complain about the rain and the flooding after having such a dry summer. We all know what to expect around these parts. It dumps rain on us mercilessly until we nearly float away, and then we dry out for what feels like an eternity until it happens again.
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
Megadeth Was in Lubbock Last Night, But You Didn’t See Them
Last night (August 28th, 2022), I received an urgent, but hushed, phone call from my husband. I'm going to be late tonight we just sat a fifteen, and it's f***ing Megadeth, I'm so stoked, okay I gotta go, love you, bye. I can assure you from the depths of my...
South Plains rain totals, and more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain was widespread yesterday, with some areas receiving from one to two inches of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post. A similar set up should result in more storms, rain, and lightning, this afternoon and evening. The severe weather...
100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton
When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
Several trees vandalized at McCullough Park in Lubbock, city officials said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation received a tip Thursday evening about several trees at McCullough Park that were vandalized with what they believe could have been an ax. “It’s like a kick in the gut,” said Rob Lee, Parks and Rec volunteer who helped plant the trees. Parks and Recreation said 15 trees […]
Tahoka ISD lockdown lifted after ‘incident’ near school
TAHOKA, Texas — Tahoka ISD was placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon due to “an incident located near the school,” according to a social media post. The lockdown was lifted just before 5:00 p.m., the school said. Tahoka High School posted that students were safe and the lockdown was a “safety precaution.” EverythingLubbock.com reached out […]
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
3 People Injured After Crash In Terry County (Terry County, TX)
Officials reported on Friday morning that a crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler took place at approximately 6 AM. Two employees were on the bus. The bus was reportedly eastbound on FM 211 near US Highway 62/82 in Terry [..]
LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event
This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
