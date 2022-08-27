Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital board trustee’s remarks cringe worthy
Rick Harper, hospital board trustee, is typical of wealthy people that move to Citrus County and take up positions of power while remaining unenlightened about the common man's trials and tribulations. Some of the things he said to Barabara Sprague of the Community Food Bank of Citrus made me cringe....
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
suncoastnews.com
Feasibility study for Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk released
BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government in conjunction with the consultants, Coastal Engineering Associates Inc., have released the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk feasibility study. The study is available to the public and can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/47eybfz6. Also listed on the Hernando County website...
Villages Daily Sun
Hiring event offers part-time positions
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming new part-timers into its ranks. The department hopes to bring in more people from the community to serve as recreation assistants, fitness assistants and facility specialists. Two events will offer on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring opportunities from 9 a.m. to noon Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
County to hold public hearing on notices
County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a public hearing Oct. 18 to find out if citizens want to continue reading legal and government notices in the Citrus County Chronicle or have the county clerk of the court’s office handle that function. From now until then, the board will...
Citrus County Chronicle
St. Benedict Apartments projected move-in date January 2023
If all goes according to plans, the new year will bring new homes to 18 families with the projected opening of the 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments located behind Daystar Life Center in Crystal River. Construction is expected to be completed by December and the “move in” date to be sometime...
hernandosun.com
Major bus transfer facility, East Hernando Connector study among 2023 transit projects
Commissioners did not discuss the latest Transit Development Plan (TDP) update at the August 9, 2022 meeting. The following comes from the written report, required annually by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Cost & Revenue. Included in the TDP is a comprehensive 10-year Cost & Revenue Summary. Data show...
villages-news.com
Someone has to pay for those new roofs
Like car insurance, if you file a claim your premium will go up. If you scammed your insurance company for a new roof you should have to pay but, the rest of us who paid for own roofs should not have to pay for yours. We dropped Progressive in The Villages because the only reason they could give was, “someone has to pay for those new roofs.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Student fight at Lecanto High School leads to campus-wide lockdown
A fight between two students Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, at Lecanto High School classroom led to a campus-wide lockdown. “In an attempt to call administration, the teacher activated the crisis alert system,” states a Citrus County School District Facebook post. “However, rather than initiating a local staff alert, she initiated a campus-wide lockdown alert.”
villages-news.com
Sumter County Commission race was both a loss and victory for the residents
On Aug. 11, Villages-News.com published an opinion piece by Reed Panos, a candidate for County Commission. Reed pointed out that the Residents-First Candidates (himself, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) faced an “uphill fight”. Reed stated that “It is an uphill fight for the Residents-First Candidates because the Developer-First candidates have the tremendous advantage of being backed by the financing and influence of the Villages Developer, by his political machine, by his full-time ‘political fixer’ Gary Lester, and by Developer-owned Daily Sun “newspaper.”
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – LOANS
I’m calling in reference to Jeff Bryan’s Commentary Sunday, Aug. 28, the “Debt forgiveness isn’t the right solution” (Page C1’s “The Other Guy” column). Well, I’m not really sure, to be honest, about the debt forgiveness, whether it’s right or wrong. I definitely feel – with the proprietary loan practices that were at hand then – yes, I believe that some debt forgiveness actually should be allotted to those people. And he makes a lot of good points here: making college affordable; yes, the exorbitant amount that coaches make; or perhaps redoing the whole structure of the federal loan program. OK, well, he says, too, that this isn’t going to work until we get governors involved in this. Well, honestly, Jeff, do you see that happening? Do you actually see governors of these states with these powerful colleges stepping in?...It’s not going to happen, Jeff…
villages-news.com
Villager who formerly served in House appointed to Lake-Sumter State College board
A Villager who formerly served in the Florida House of Representatives has been appointed to the Lake-Sumter State College Board of Trustees. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday the appointment of Marlene O’Toole to the local college board. The former IBM representative was elected to the House in 2008....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus roads are in state of disrepair
How come almost every road entering Citrus County from the surrounding counties are in great shape and road sides are kept up? As soon as you enter Citrus County our roads are in disrepair and roadsides are not well maintained. Areas of Citrus County that are getting new roads like...
fox13news.com
Local group calling for changes after deadly pedestrian crashes
Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
Citrus County Chronicle
Walk of Arts festival coming to Inverness Saturday, Sept. 3
This one’s for the kids – of all ages. The Walk of Arts festival is coming to Liberty Park in Inverness, Saturday, Sept. 3.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path covered with mud after heavy rain
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” was covered with mud after heavy rain this weekend. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard following the approval of the $730,000 project in April by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
villages-news.com
14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road
Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park. Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc. The...
Comments / 2