Homosassa, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board trustee’s remarks cringe worthy

Rick Harper, hospital board trustee, is typical of wealthy people that move to Citrus County and take up positions of power while remaining unenlightened about the common man's trials and tribulations. Some of the things he said to Barabara Sprague of the Community Food Bank of Citrus made me cringe....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Feasibility study for Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk released

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government in conjunction with the consultants, Coastal Engineering Associates Inc., have released the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk feasibility study. The study is available to the public and can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/47eybfz6. Also listed on the Hernando County website...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Hiring event offers part-time positions

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming new part-timers into its ranks. The department hopes to bring in more people from the community to serve as recreation assistants, fitness assistants and facility specialists. Two events will offer on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring opportunities from 9 a.m. to noon Sept....
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County to hold public hearing on notices

County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a public hearing Oct. 18 to find out if citizens want to continue reading legal and government notices in the Citrus County Chronicle or have the county clerk of the court’s office handle that function. From now until then, the board will...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

St. Benedict Apartments projected move-in date January 2023

If all goes according to plans, the new year will bring new homes to 18 families with the projected opening of the 18-unit St. Benedict Apartments located behind Daystar Life Center in Crystal River. Construction is expected to be completed by December and the “move in” date to be sometime...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Someone has to pay for those new roofs

Like car insurance, if you file a claim your premium will go up. If you scammed your insurance company for a new roof you should have to pay but, the rest of us who paid for own roofs should not have to pay for yours. We dropped Progressive in The Villages because the only reason they could give was, “someone has to pay for those new roofs.”
Citrus County Chronicle

Student fight at Lecanto High School leads to campus-wide lockdown

A fight between two students Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, at Lecanto High School classroom led to a campus-wide lockdown. “In an attempt to call administration, the teacher activated the crisis alert system,” states a Citrus County School District Facebook post. “However, rather than initiating a local staff alert, she initiated a campus-wide lockdown alert.”
LECANTO, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County Commission race was both a loss and victory for the residents

On Aug. 11, Villages-News.com published an opinion piece by Reed Panos, a candidate for County Commission. Reed pointed out that the Residents-First Candidates (himself, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) faced an “uphill fight”. Reed stated that “It is an uphill fight for the Residents-First Candidates because the Developer-First candidates have the tremendous advantage of being backed by the financing and influence of the Villages Developer, by his political machine, by his full-time ‘political fixer’ Gary Lester, and by Developer-owned Daily Sun “newspaper.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – LOANS

I’m calling in reference to Jeff Bryan’s Commentary Sunday, Aug. 28, the “Debt forgiveness isn’t the right solution” (Page C1’s “The Other Guy” column). Well, I’m not really sure, to be honest, about the debt forgiveness, whether it’s right or wrong. I definitely feel – with the proprietary loan practices that were at hand then – yes, I believe that some debt forgiveness actually should be allotted to those people. And he makes a lot of good points here: making college affordable; yes, the exorbitant amount that coaches make; or perhaps redoing the whole structure of the federal loan program. OK, well, he says, too, that this isn’t going to work until we get governors involved in this. Well, honestly, Jeff, do you see that happening? Do you actually see governors of these states with these powerful colleges stepping in?...It’s not going to happen, Jeff…
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus roads are in state of disrepair

How come almost every road entering Citrus County from the surrounding counties are in great shape and road sides are kept up? As soon as you enter Citrus County our roads are in disrepair and roadsides are not well maintained. Areas of Citrus County that are getting new roads like...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Local group calling for changes after deadly pedestrian crashes

Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.
CLEARWATER, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
MARION COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL

