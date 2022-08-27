I’m calling in reference to Jeff Bryan’s Commentary Sunday, Aug. 28, the “Debt forgiveness isn’t the right solution” (Page C1’s “The Other Guy” column). Well, I’m not really sure, to be honest, about the debt forgiveness, whether it’s right or wrong. I definitely feel – with the proprietary loan practices that were at hand then – yes, I believe that some debt forgiveness actually should be allotted to those people. And he makes a lot of good points here: making college affordable; yes, the exorbitant amount that coaches make; or perhaps redoing the whole structure of the federal loan program. OK, well, he says, too, that this isn’t going to work until we get governors involved in this. Well, honestly, Jeff, do you see that happening? Do you actually see governors of these states with these powerful colleges stepping in?...It’s not going to happen, Jeff…

