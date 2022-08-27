ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you need to know about Saturday's preseason Browns game

By News 5 Staff
 3 days ago
The Browns are set to take on the Chicago Bears Saturday evening in a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Before you head Downtown to watch the game, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The Game
How to watch:

Browns Countdown coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on News 5. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

How to listen:

Tune in to ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan or 98.5 WNXC at 1 p.m. to hear it on the radio. If you're local, you can also listen live on Browns.com or the Browns mobile app .

Browns home game Muni-Lot/tailgating rules
Per the City of Cleveland, the following rules are in effect for all Browns home games for this season.

  • No open pit fires
  • Propane grills only (No charcoal)
  • No alcohol
  • Saving spaces prohibited
  • You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy
  • No in and out privileges
  • All litter must be dispensed in trash containers
  • Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
  • Crossing the shoreway is prohibited
  • No private latrines
  • Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

Muni-Lot Operation and Fees
During regular and preseason weekend home games, the municipal lot opens promptly at 5:00 am. For evening games, the eastern portion of the lot will open at noon for game day vehicles while the western portion of the lot will not be open to game day parking until 5:00 p.m. No large vehicles (motorhomes, RVs, buses, etc.) will be allowed in the previously mentioned lots before designated start times. The fee to park in the municipal lot is $30. You will be charged for all spaces that you occupy. Cleveland Police will not permit vehicles to line-up or stage on the Shoreway before game time.

Alcohol and Safety
Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. If you plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure that you have a designated driver. Please exercise caution at all times and if you see something, please say something.

Sanitation
There will be 48 portable restrooms, 50 trash cans and 3 dumpsters in the lot during all regular season games. Private latrines are strictly prohibited. Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly before you leave any lot.

Parking
Parking restrictions are put in place in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game – typically for three hours before each game and until two hours after the game’s completion. Look for signs attached to posts, poles and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be done at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Road.

Weather
Saturday looks exceptional with highs near 80 degrees and abundant sunshine.

WEWS

Cleveland weather

RELATED: Browns GM Andrew Berry envisioned a progressive culture—those goals haven't changed this offseason

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady claims he was never going to play for anyone but the Buccaneers

Tom Brady unexpectedly opted to meet with reporters after his one-drive preseason cameo in Saturday night’s game against the Colts. During his brief remarks, he addressed one of the various elephants herding the room. “I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to...
TAMPA, FL
