POTUS

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals FBI expected to find evidence of multiple federal crimes if it could search Trump's club and private residence in South Florida

DOJ on Friday unveiled a heavily-redacted version of an FBI affidavit supporting the search of Mar-a-Lago. News organizations pushed for the release of the affidavit underpinning the search warrant. A judge took the extraordinary step of ordering the document's release after signing off on redactions. The Justice Department on Friday...
Business Insider

The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home specifically mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified national security information

The Justice Department on Friday released the affidavit that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The heavily redacted affidavit mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified information. Executive Order 13526, issued in 2009, outlines how to properly manage classified information. The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of former President...
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Washington Examiner

Redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid is released, cites 'defense information'

The affidavit behind the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. Although the document was heavily redacted, it did cite "national defense information" found in boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year as justification for seeking the warrant.
WEKU

DOJ releases a Mueller-era memo to Barr on the decision not to prosecute Trump

The Justice Department on Wednesday released a memo from 2019 laying out the case for not prosecuting former President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice in connection with then-special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The nine-page memo dated March 24, 2019 was written by two senior Trump Justice Department officials:...
