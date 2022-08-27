Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
As president, Trump approved a law increasing penalties for mishandling classified info. It could come back to bite him.
Donald Trump in 2018 signed a sweeping national security bill into law. The bill increased punishments for those who mishandle classified information. The measure is of note after the Mar-a-Lago raid, thought to be connected to government documents. A bill that Donald Trump signed into law in 2018 could be...
DOJ releases secret memo that recommended not charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller's Russia investigation
The Justice Department released a once-secret memo arguing against charging Trump with obstruction. Trump's threats to fire Mueller and comments decrying the Russia probe were not chargeable offenses, it said. The memo was publicized after a federal appeals court panel unanimously ruled for its release. The Justice Department on Wednesday...
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Why the Fulton County Grand Jury Isn’t Going to Indict Trump
With Monday’s Mar-a-Lago raid, there’s even higher expectations that the justice system may hold Donald Trump accountable in some fashion. But if charges from the Department of Justice never materialize, many Americans are holding out hope for an indictment from the special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
New legal documents were unsealed Thursday by a federal judge in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago raid. They show new details about the possible crimes the FBI was investigating with the search. They hinted at ways of prosecuting Trump that do not rest on whether documents he kept are classified.
Trump Knew Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Allowed to Store Classified Documents: DOJ
The newly released redacted affidavit said that former President Donald Trump's team was notified that his Florida home was not considered a secure facility.
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals FBI expected to find evidence of multiple federal crimes if it could search Trump's club and private residence in South Florida
DOJ on Friday unveiled a heavily-redacted version of an FBI affidavit supporting the search of Mar-a-Lago. News organizations pushed for the release of the affidavit underpinning the search warrant. A judge took the extraordinary step of ordering the document's release after signing off on redactions. The Justice Department on Friday...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege, prosecutors say
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday.
The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home specifically mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified national security information
The Justice Department on Friday released the affidavit that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The heavily redacted affidavit mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified information. Executive Order 13526, issued in 2009, outlines how to properly manage classified information. The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of former President...
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Washington Examiner
Redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid is released, cites 'defense information'
The affidavit behind the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. Although the document was heavily redacted, it did cite "national defense information" found in boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year as justification for seeking the warrant.
DOJ releases a Mueller-era memo to Barr on the decision not to prosecute Trump
The Justice Department on Wednesday released a memo from 2019 laying out the case for not prosecuting former President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice in connection with then-special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The nine-page memo dated March 24, 2019 was written by two senior Trump Justice Department officials:...
FBI search warrant affidavit says there could be 'evidence of obstruction' at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI told a judge that there was "probable cause to believe" that classified national security materials were improperly taken to "unauthorized" locations at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and that a search would also likely find "evidence of obstruction," according to a redacted version of the search warrant affidavit released Friday.
