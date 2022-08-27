ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Aaron Judge looks for homer No. 50 vs. A’s

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8tCt_0hXhXS6h00

Aaron Judge has a chance to reach 50 home runs in a season for the second time in his career Saturday night when the New York Yankees go after a third straight victory over the host Oakland Athletics.

The Northern California native crushed his 49th homer, a three-run shot in the fifth inning, to provide all the Yankees’ scoring in a 3-2 win on Friday. New York had won the series opener 13-4 a night earlier.

Judge has gone 2-for-6 with four walks in the series, which has seen the Yankees improve their season record against Oakland to 5-0.

His 49th homer came in the Yankees’ 126th game, meaning he now needs 12 homers in the club’s final 36 games to match Roger Maris’ American League record of 61, set in 1961.

Maris had 50 homers in the Yankees’ first 126 games en route to breaking Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old record of 60.

Judge has three homers in his last four games. On his way to a career-high 52 in 2017, he hit his 50th homer in the Yankees’ 156th game.

The slugger had two plate appearances after hitting his 49th on Friday, but he lined out to third base in the seventh inning before drawing his third walk in the ninth.

On a night when he became the first in the majors to record a 200th strikeout this season, it was hard to tell which Yankees starter Gerrit Cole enjoyed more: Pitching on a night when Judge hits a homer, or simply being an observer in the dugout.

“It’s really special to get to have the best seat in the house every night for the Aaron Judge show,” he insisted. “(It’s) one of a kind right now.”

The next man tasked with denying a 50th homer is scheduled to be A’s right-hander Adam Oller (2-6, 6.41 ERA), who faced Judge twice in relief appearances in New York in June. Judge reached on catcher’s interference in their first head-to-head, before Oller struck him out two nights later.

Oller pitched a total of 2 1/3 innings in those games, allowing one earned run. After a scoreless eighth inning that included the Judge strikeout in the second duel on June 29, he was promoted to Oakland’s starting rotation, where he’s been ever since.

The 27-year-old is coming off a 3-0 home loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday in which he allowed all three runs in six innings. The A’s have totaled just nine runs in his six losses.

Oller would be wise to take the same approach as Oakland’s Friday starter, JP Sears, who served up Judge’s homer but no other runs in six impressive innings.

“The Yankees are a great team. It’s always good to face the best,” he insisted. “It’s just fun to face good teams and compete against the best. It was a fun night.”

In search of a sixth straight win, the Yankees hope righty Domingo German (2-2, 3.89) can follow up on his best effort of the year. It came in a 4-2 home win over the New York Mets on Monday, when he limited the rival to one earned run in a season-high 6 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old has gone head-to-head with the A’s five times in his career, four times as a starter, going 0-1 with a 6.56 ERA. He hasn’t faced Oakland since 2019.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Mlb Mvp#Baseball#The New York Yankees#Oakland Athletics#American League
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy