Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
Cardano [ADA] can see a 20% rally following a short squeeze if…
IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), the company behind the development of the Cardano network, shared some important status updates. The ecosystem completed one of the major requirements for the Vasil mainnet launch over the weekend. According to the IOG, 75% of Cardano’s mainnet blocks were successfully minted by the chosen Vasil node candidate, node 1.35.3.
Ethereum reaches crucial point as Merge bells continue to ring
As we close in on the Merge, Ethereum is facing a crucial junction on its course. The Merge preparations are doing very well on the network as the ETH 2.0 deposit contracts continue to register new all-time highs (ATHs). Meanwhile, stablecoin activity on Ethereum has been increasing according to a...
Why it makes sense to consider ‘undervalued’ Litecoin [LTC]
Litecoin (LTC) may have slipped out of the list of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Even so, it might be one of the most undervalued coins right now. In fact, it might turn out to be among the best coins with the most potential for a strong bounce back during the next bull market.
How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment
Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
Another Bitcoin drop awaits? Here’s what analysts are saying
Bitcoin’s performance has been sluggish of late, thanks to the recent market decline. Last week’s performance of Bitcoin didn’t seem promising as the chart was mostly red. At the time of writing, Bitcoin registered a negative 6.92% 7-day growth. And, it was trading below the $2,000 mark...
Ethereum faces another mountain to climb, at least until Merge
The rampage continues for Ethereum as the alt faltered in the market on 28 August. Investors are elated to see that the Merge is finally happening after a series of delays over the past year. But Ethereum is facing a torrid time in the market with trader expectations taking a...
XTZ plunges after Binance ‘receipt’ proves Tezos is the bad apple. What’s next?
Tezos [XTZ] may have put itself and its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, in a problematic situation as per recent events. On 25 August, a group of contributors on its network (Baking Bad) accused crypto exchange Binance of freezing over $1 million of its assets without following due process. Furthermore, the authors...
Blue-Chip NFTs worth the label? A BAYC, CryptoPunks case study
Up by 2% over the last seven days, the Blue Chip Index revealed some growth in the performance of Blue Chip NFTs over the past week. According to NFTGo, the Blue Chip Index is calculated by weighing the market capitalization of Blue Chip NFT collections to determine their performance. So,...
Polkadot [DOT]: Is it the right time for swing traders to go short
With the onset of the bear market, many short sellers have been trying to make a quick buck and are looking for a coin or a token to bet against. While betting against ETH and ADA may not be the best idea because of the upcoming Merge and hardforks, Polkadot does seem like the right fit.
Litecoin outperformed Bitcoin, but not in a way you think
Litecoin [LTC] also referred to as the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, registered a plunge in price over the last week along with several other cryptos. However, the point that sets Litcoin apart from others is that it also showed better signs of recovery in the last 24-hour period as its performance increased by more than 2%.
Will Ethereum’s potential short-squeeze help ETH escape $1.5k trap
Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the U.S. dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 at press time on CoinMarketCap. Now any recovery of more than $1.5k could face hurdles but again, surpassing the line remains a possibility. Rising amidst a storm. The largest altcoin, at...
Is Dogecoin [DOGE] worth buying at this level? Answer might amaze you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Since swooping below the $0.19-mark in December last year, Dogecoin [DOGE] has been on a consistent selling spree. This decline phase led the dog-themed crypto to match its yearly lows in June. Since then, however, the buyers have been striving to reclaim critical support levels.
Cardano traders should celebrate as ADA ranks over BTC, SOL in…
According to a new report, by the MBLM agency, Cardano has outperformed multiple cryptocurrencies when it comes to brand intimacy. Well, brand intimacy is defined by how a company has connected with its users and customers emotionally. Interestingly, Cardano ranked number one in the cryptocurrency niche. And, number 26 overall...
Singapore mulls tightening rules around crypto-trading by retail investors
Singapore is planning to introduce new regulations that will tighten the trade of cryptocurrencies by retail investors, according to one of the country’s leading regulatory officials. The step is being taken to safeguard the interest of investors, given the fact that they remain “irrationally oblivious” about the risks associated with the market.
Bitcoin ownership, miner reserve have a tale you have never heard of
It looks like a season of change for Bitcoin after news came out about changing ownership patterns. Crypto reporter Colin Wu reported on major BTC liquidations in the past few days. According to his update, a previously dormant address for over nine years has liquidated an entire balance of 5,001.51 BTC.
Bitcoin: Predicting BTC’s likely response to this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last ten weeks, Bitcoin [BTC] observed choppy movement, with the price lingering around its high liquidity level. Something evidenced by the Point of Control line (POC, red).
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
DEXes fall short on Solana again as market u-turn continues
Decentralized Exchanges are continuing to tumble in the crypto industry with the general market downturn. Moreover, DEXes in the Solana ecosystem are also feeling pressure for the past three months. According to Solana Daily, the traffic of DEX projects has decreased “almost steadily” on Solana. In hindsight, this...
Binance Coin: Decoding if BNB would cross $300 mark this week
Binance‘s native token has struggled to maintain an upward trajectory in 2022. On 29 August, BNB declined sharply below $288 and tested the $275 support zone on CoinMarketCap. Bears have taken control of the price action, but can the ecosystem stay alert regardless of distraction?. Patience is key. BNB...
